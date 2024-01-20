Saturday, January 20, 2024
HomeNews ReportsAAP's former communications-in-charge gets relief due to Piles: Delhi court grants 14 days interim...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

AAP’s former communications-in-charge gets relief due to Piles: Delhi court grants 14 days interim bail to liquor scam accused Vijay Nair for Piles operation

During this period, the court stipulated that Nair must refrain from engaging in any form of criminal activity. Additionally, the court cautioned Nair against violating any conditions set for interim bail.

OpIndia Staff
Vijay Nair
Vijay Nair. Image Source: @feedmileapp
13

Piles disease has ended up providing respite to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Vijay Nair, an accused in Delhi liquor scam, as a Delhi court has issued a temporary two-week bail on medical grounds to the former AAP communications in-charge.

Vijay Nair, an accused in Delhi’s liquor scam, has been in jail for 14 months. While granting him bail, Special Judge MK Nagpal said, “Petitioner Vijay Nair is granted interim bail for two weeks in this case. This period of bail will be for only two weeks from the day of exit.”

Vijay Nair had filed a petition in the court citing piles disease and sought interim bail for 8 weeks. He had pleaded that he was a grade-III piles patient and doctors had advised him surgery.

The court approved a temporary bail of 14 days for him, not extending it to two months. However, he was instructed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh along with the corresponding surety. The court also said that Vijay Nair will not tamper with any evidence or influence any witness while being released on bail. The court has directed Nair not to meet or talk to any co-accused, suspect, or witness related to the liquor scam case.

During this period, the court stipulated that Nair must refrain from engaging in any form of criminal activity. Additionally, the court cautioned Nair against violating any conditions set for interim bail. Nair’s lawyer, Rebecca John, vehemently advocated for his release from incarceration.

Rebecca argued before the court that her client’s health has been seriously affected due to the long detention before the trial and he has suffered from many health problems. Further, Rebecca advocated that her client needs surgery which cannot be done in custody. Since Nair is a permanent resident of Mumbai, he wants to undergo the surgery there.

However, the Enforcement Directorate strongly opposed this bail plea of AAP leader Vijay Nair. The ED said that the surgery of the accused was not dangerous and these surgeries can be performed in a referral hospital even while in judicial custody. The Enforcement Directorate contended that Nair was receiving adequate medical care while in jail. Nevertheless, Nair asserted that he required continuous assistance and the presence of his family members to facilitate a swift recovery.

Nair was taken into custody in September 2022 in the liquor scam case. This is the first time Nair has been granted bail following the arrest. In July 2023, the same court in Delhi rejected his bail plea. Vijay Nair was arrested by the CBI in September 2022, making him one of the first arrests related to excise policy scam. However, he got bail in the CBI case, but before he could be released from custody, he was arrested by the ED on 2nd November 2022.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAAP Delhi liquor scam
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Mahakal spitting case: Leftist media laments how Muslim accused ‘suffered’ due to false testimony after witnesses retract statement, witnesses reveal they were threatened

Jhankar Mohta -
These leftist media outlets went hammer and tongs against the witnesses in the Mahakal spitting case who reportedly withdrew their statement against the accused. The witnesses, however, confirmed that they were being constantly threatened by the family of the accused due to which they retracted their statements.
Culture and History

PM Modi worships God worshipped by Sri Ram: Know about the history of the deity at Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple at Srirangam

Jinit Jain -
PM Modi offered prayers at Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple at Srirangam. According to legends, the deity at Sri Ranganatha Swamy Temple was worshipped by Lord Ram and his ancestors.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik marries actor Sana Javed, Sania Mirza hints at divorce in a cryptic post

3 suspects arrested doing recce in Ayodhya have links with Gurpatwant Singh Pannun led Khalistani outfit SFJ, says UP ATS

Maharashtra: School students dance on Ram Bhajans in Nagpur ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. Watch video

Affidavit of consent, age, knowledge of legal consequences: Delhi High Court issues guidelines for religious conversion for marriage

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com