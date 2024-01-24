On 24th January (Wednesday), the English Cricket Board confirmed that England’s rookie spinner Shoaib Bashir was finally granted an Indian Visa, putting to rest the controversy over Visa issuance to the English cricketer of Pakistani descent. Taking to X, the Cricket board added that Bashir will be traveling to India this weekend.

Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend.



We're glad the situation has now been resolved.#INDvENG | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/vTHdChIOIi — England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 24, 2024

As per reports, Bashir travelled back to London from UAE on Wednesday to get his visa issue cleared. However, on account of the delay, the 20-year-old cricketer will miss out on the first test against India which starts on 25th January in Hyderabad.

Bashmir who is yet to make his International debut, plays for Somerset in the English county. He was born in Surrey and brought up in England but his parents are of Pakistani heritage which became a reason for the delay in his Visa issuance.

It is important to note that another England player with Pakistani roots, Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed is also in the squad. However, he was allowed in as he possessed the required documentation after serving as one of the standbys for the World Cup held in India in October-November.

English media accused India of ‘racial’ discrimination, questioned India’s credential to host major events like Olympics

The controversy erupted when Bashir had to fly back to England from UAE because of a prolonged delay in the issuance of an Indian visa. Apart from him, the entire English squad was granted a Visa on time. Notably, England had a training camp in UAE before the Indian tour during which the visiting side will face off against Men in Blue in a 5 test match series.

On account of the delay, English media and its cricketers went into a frenzy with some of them even questioning India’s credentials for hosting major events like the Olympics if it couldn’t issue a Visa to a cricketer on time. Some of the British media and social media users advised their side to not resume cricket unless India granted Visa to Bashir.

Martin Samuel in The Times wrote, “India’s name is relentlessly advanced as welcoming hosts — of future Olympics, maybe even a football World Cup. How so, when there is the appearance of discrimination at work in the offices of government?”

The Telegraph even went ahead to call the delay a “shameless stunt”. It tweeted, “England should refuse to play in first Test after India’s shameless Shoaib Bashir stunt.”

England should refuse to play in first Test after India’s shameless Shoaib Bashir stunt



✍️ @oliverbrown_tel#TelegraphCricket — Telegraph Cricket (@TeleCricket) January 23, 2024

Cricket writer and Commentator for BBC Sports, Kit Harris went on a tirade against India. In a series of tweets, he accused India of following a “racially” discriminatory policy. He even gave a political angle to the delay blaming the ruling party BJP for a show of “power”.

Massive news. Bashir comes home. The Indian government has found a way of deciding who is and is not eligible to play for England in the First Test — based on their race. This is a huge moment. The series must now be delayed until England are permitted their full squad in India. https://t.co/e2h7UX8ocY — Kit Harris (@cricketkit) January 23, 2024

We all know the BJP are going to grant Bashir a visa. The delay is just a show of power. If they didn’t let him in, it would be the D’Oliveira affair all over again. A 20-year old England cricketer from Surrey is not a terrorist. No intelligent person could think otherwise. pic.twitter.com/WpOD9V8Paj — Kit Harris (@cricketkit) January 23, 2024

When the issue got resolved, in a mocking tone he tweeted, “Glad it’s been conclusively established that Somerset’s 20-year-old off-spinner poses no risk to the population of India.”

Glad it’s been conclusively established that Somerset’s 20-year-old off-spinner poses no risk to the population of India. It was heartening to learn the British government got involved. On with the cricket! Bunsens versus Bazball. My prediction: joyous mayhem from both sides. https://t.co/4e46rbSZQK — Kit Harris (@cricketkit) January 24, 2024

Speaking about the delay, England team’s captain Ben Stokes called the turn of events “frustrating“.

Stokes expressed disappointment. He, however, clarified on his earlier stance where he was of the opinion that the England team should not enter India till Bashir was also granted an Indian Visa.

In the pre-match press conference ahead of the first Test, Stokes said, “When I first found the news out in Abu Dhabi, I did say we shouldn’t fly until Bash gets his visa. But that was a little bit tongue-in-cheek. I know it’s a way bigger thing than doing that. That was probably just emotions around the whole thing. I’m pretty devastated that Bash has had to go through this.”

Reacting to the development, Rohit Sharma, in the pre-match press conference, while empathising with the young spinner said, “I feel for Shoaib Bashir – Unfortunately, I don’t sit in the Visa office to give you more details, but I hope he gets it quickly & enjoys our country.”

Meanwhile, Former Indian Cricketing legend Venkatesh Prasad slammed the English Cricket Board for the delay and called out the “old English way” of crying foul. He asserted that ECB was at fault for the delay as it should have followed the basic procedure which is well established, as explained later in the article.

Ventakesh Prasad tweeted, “His (Bashir) visa needed to be stamped in the UK. The ECB sent Shoaib Bashir to the UAE, thinking it would be stamped in a third country.

Not following basic procedures, assuming things and then crying foul is an old English way. If anyone, it is the ECB at fault.”

His visa needed to be stamped in the UK. The ECB sent Shoaib Bashir to the UAE, thinking it would be stamped in a third country.

Not following basic procedures , assuming things and then crying foul is an old English way.

If anyone, it is the ECB at fault. https://t.co/Fw8tG0XsD8 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 24, 2024

When the controversy escalated, UK PM Rishi Sunak’s office got involved. One of his spokespersons said that the government expects British citizens to be treated fairly by India’s visa processes. The spokesperson also added that they had raised issues of this kind with the Indian High Commission as in the past as well British citizens of Pakistani heritage had faced similar delays.

“I can’t speak to the specifics of this case. But more broadly we have previously raised issues of this kind with the High Commission. We have been clear that we expect India to treat British citizens fairly at all times in its visa processes. We have previously raised the issues British citizens with Pakistani heritage have experienced. We’ve raised the issues about their experience of applying for visas with the Indian High Commissioner in London,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by the BBC.

As per reports, along with his other English teammates, Bashir’s Visa application was made in December when the touring squad was announced. However, only Bashir’s visa was delayed and he had to head back to England to get his Visa stamped while his teammates headed to India.

The well-established rules for Visa issuance explained

Shoaib Bashir faced a delay in his visa issuance because of his Pakistani origin, as the regulations differ for individuals with such backgrounds. While foreign nationals can freely apply for Indian visas across different categories, the criteria vary for Pakistani citizens or those of Pakistani origin. Similar distinctions exist in visa rules for Bangladeshi citizens differentiating them from the general regulations applicable to the rest of the world. The regulations for Visa issuance are set by the Foreigners Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

People of Pakistani origin who apply for Indian visa fall into two categories: those with dual citizenship (possessing both a Pakistani passport and another country’s passport) and those without a Pakistani passport but with ancestral ties to Pakistan. The Indian government defines individuals of Pakistani origin as those from foreign nations who are married to Pakistani nationals or have parents or grandparents who previously held Pakistani passports. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also mandates that individuals who held Pakistani citizenship in the past must declare it when applying for a visa to India.

In this scenario, the applicants must furnish documentary proof, including certified copies of their renunciation of Pakistani citizenship. If the applicant possesses dual citizenship, it is obligatory for them to seek an Indian visa using their Pakistani passport. Furthermore, if an applicant was born outside Pakistan but has ancestral ties (parents or grandparents being Pakistani citizens), they must provide a certificate of “naturalization as foreign citizens.”

An official explained, “In the case of Bashir, although he was born in the UK, his parents hail from Pakistan. So, according to the rules since he was born outside of Pakistan, he was required to submit a birth certificate from the local authority of the UK as a document for visa processing.”

The heightened scrutiny of individuals with Pakistani origins has led to an extended duration for the clearance and issuance of Indian visas.

Citing reasons for the delay, several Indian X users also criticised English supporters and media for crying foul over the episode when it was their fault of not following the well-established procedure.

Some British cricket fans are devastated to learn that countries can have distinct VISA requirements, and simply possessing a British passport doesn't guarantee unrestricted entry anywhere.



Shoaib Bashir is a British cricketer of Pakistani origin, and he requires additional… — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 24, 2024

Previous instances involving Pakistani players or players of Pakistani origin

It is important to note that Bashir’s case is not the first time that Pakistani players or those of Pakistani heritage representing other teams faced delays in getting Indian visas.

The Pakistan team secured their visas for the World Cup journey to India at the last minute, despite submitting their applications well in advance. Consequently, they had to call off their pre-tournament camp in the UAE. Journalists from the neighbouring country encountered similar issues, and the presence of Pakistani fans was nearly non-existent.

English players Moeen Ali and Saqib Mahmood also experienced delays in visa processing on previous occasions. Moeen encountered this situation when he was slated to participate in the 2022 Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings, while Mahmood faced a similar issue during his selection for an England Lions Tour in 2019.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja, who also has Pakistani roots, encountered a delay in obtaining his visa before the Test series in India a year ago.