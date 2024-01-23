On Tuesday, January 23, a day after the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, students of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune put up pro-Babri posters on the campus. The posters that read: ‘Remember Babri-Death of constitution’ were reportedly put up by FTII Students Association at the campus located at Law College Road in Pune.

After the video of the incident went viral, members of some Hindu outfits entered the campus and burnt the posters. This led to a clash between them and the students of the varsity. People from both sides got minor injuries in the clash.

On getting the information, security forces intervened and brought the situation in control.

Officers from the Deccan Gymkhana police station said that the incident took place around 2 pm on the FTII campus.

“Our initial information suggests that a banner was displayed on the campus by the FTII Students’ Association. The banner read ‘Remember Babri, Death of Constitution.’ Some members of various right-wing outfits entered the FTII campus on Tuesday afternoon and took down the banner and set it on fire while chanting slogans. At this point, a clash broke out between the members of the right-wing outfits and a group of FTII students,” said an officer from the Deccan Gymkhana police station.

Senior inspector Vipin Hasabnis, in-charge of Deccan Gymkhana police station, said, “As soon as we received information, teams were dispatched. Our personnel intervened and brought the situation under control.”

According to reports, three people have been detained by the police and investigations are underway.

Pro-Babri Masjid slogans raised at Jamia Millia Islamia on the day of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

On 22nd January (Monday), tensions were high near Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia after videos of students raising Pro-Babri Masjid slogans on the university campus surfaced online. It came on the day when the nation marked festivities for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The police official said that a group of youth gathered inside the campus carrying placards and raised slogans like “Strike for Babri”.

After the videos surfaced online, the Delhi Police deployed police personnel outside the campus and increased vigilance to avoid any untoward incidents.