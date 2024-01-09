Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Goa Police nab 39-year-old leading woman CEO from Bengaluru for allegedly killing 4-year-old son in hotel room

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka: Bengaluru CEO arrested for allegedly killing 4-year-old son in Goa
Representational image, created by Bing AI
5

On 8th January, 39-year-old Suchana Seth, CEO of a reputed company, Mindful AI Lab and resident of Bengaluru was arrested by Goa Police for allegedly killing her four-year-old son. Seth was staying with her son in a service apartment in Candolim, Goa, where the alleged incident happened. She reportedly traveled back to Karnataka in a taxi with her son’s dead body stuffed in a suitcase.

As per reports, Seth checked into the Hotel Sol Banyan Grande’s service apartment number 404 with her son on 6th January. She vacated the room on the morning of the 8th of January. Seth requested the hotel staff to arrange a taxi. When the hotel staff suggested she should take a flight as it would be easier, Seth insisted on taking a cab back to Bengaluru. A local taxi was hired for Seth by the hotel staff.

During the routine cleaning after Seth’s departure, the hotel staff noticed blood stains in the room. The hotel management was informed, which promptly informed the Calangute Police at 11 AM. The police reviewed the hotel’s CCTV footage and noted that Seth left without her son.

Sensing something was wrong, Police Inspector Naik took the taxi driver’s number from the hotel staff and called him. When he questioned Suchana about her son, she told the inspector that she left him with a friend at Fatorda. Police checked the address given by Suchana in Fatorda and found it fake.

Police called back the driver and spoke to him in Konkani, asking him to take the cab to the nearest police station without the knowledge of Suchana. The taxi driver followed the instructions and took the taxi to Aimangala Police Station, without informing Suchana about it. By the time the taxi reached the police station, PI Naik already informed the Aimangala police inspector about the matter and requested him to check the bag. When the bag was opened, the police found the dead body of the four-year-old child.

Reportedly, Calangute Police sent a team to Karnataka to take custody of Suchana. Once arrested, she will be returned to Goa on transit remand for further investigation.

Suchana Seth is one of the leading names in the AI ethics industry. She founded Mindful AI Lab in 2020. Seth was named among the top 100 women in AI Ethics in 2021. Seth is a data scientist and was a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts.

This is a developing story.

