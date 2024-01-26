Saturday, January 27, 2024
Updated:

‘India under Modi has an independent foreign policy, not easy in today’s world’: Russian President Putin

"India is pursuing an independent foreign policy, which is not easy in today's world. But, India with a population of 1.5 billion has the right to do so. And under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that right is being realised", Putin stated.

ANI
Putin praises PM Modi and India in Kaliningrad
PM Modi and Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO summit (Photo Credits: Sputnik/ Alexandуr Demyanchuk/ Pool)
Russian President Vladimir Putin heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and credited India for pursuing an ‘independent’ foreign policy which is not easy in today’s world, Russia-based media network Russia Today (RT) reported.

He was interacting with university students in Kaliningrad Region on the occasion of ‘Russian Student Day’ on Thursday.

“India has one of the highest rates of economic development and growth in the world, and that too is due to the leadership qualities of incumbent Prime Minister. It was during his leadership that India reached such a pace,” Putin said during the interaction as per the translation by RT.

He further said that Russia can rely on India and its leadership because it is assured that New Delhi won’t play ‘games’ against them on the international stage.

“India is pursuing an independent foreign policy, which is not easy in today’s world. But, India with a population of 1.5 billion has the right to do so. And under the leadership of the Prime Minister, that right is being realised. This is not just statement, it is important from the point of organising joint work because it gives us the opportunity to forecast the actions of our partners in medium and long terms,” Putin said.

He added, “This is important in practical work. Can we rely on a country and its leadership to cooperate or will it take decisions that do not even correspond to its national interest. With India, such games don’t exist”.

The Russian President also lauded India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and said that Russia is one of the highest investors in the country and is further looking forward to make huge investments there.

“India has made huge steps in development, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His campaign ‘Make in India’ has been heard by many including Russia. And we are trying with our Indian friends to bring to life all these plans…the largest foreign investment in India has come from Russia. USD 23 billion was invested by our company Roseneft, acquisition of an oil refinery, a network of gas stations, a port and so on,” Putin said.

He also spoke about India’s diverse culture and the popularity of Indian movies in Russia.

“India is a great culture. It’s diverse and colourful. Russia is probably the few places around the world where Indian movies are broadcast on national television,” the Russian President added.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was on a visit to Russia from December 25-29 last year, as a part of the ongoing high-level exchanges between the two sides.

During his visit, the EAM called on Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and held discussions with several top leaders.

During the visit, India signed three documents relating to the Kudan Kulam Nuclear Power Plants, an MoU on cooperation in pharmaceuticals and healthcare and a Protocol on Foreign Office Consultation, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

