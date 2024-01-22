Scuffle breaks out in Jadavpur university over screening of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha

On Monday (22nd January), a scuffle broke out between the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) over the live screening of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha at Jadavpur University in Kolkata.

As per reports, the ABVP did not receive permission to host the live screening of the event on the university campus due to ongoing exams. Members of the student group nonetheless assembled and chanted the name of Lord Ram.

They gathered in the union room and watched the live screening of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha. ABVP leader Saptarshi Sarkar informed, “Apart from the ABVP members and students, some staff of the university were also present. The programme will continue till evening.”

Brave bangali students are resisting commie goons inside Jadavpur University .



The commie goons are putting their all efforts to break them but blessings of Maa Durga ,Ram , inspiration of Anushilan samiti are with them

The ABVP students were stopped by security guards led by pro-Vice-Chancellor Amitava Datta. This led to a scuffle between the two, leading to injuries.

Later, the members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) reached the spot and attacked ABVP members. The heated situation was brought under control by the security guards at the varsity.

Thereafter, all university gates were locked and everyone except students writing their semester exams were prevented from entering the campus.

Another video of the incident :

Some students are injured in the attack.

SFI members later held a protest outside the Jadavpur University campus. While speaking about the incident, ABVP leader Monoranjan Joardar remarked, “They are the students of the university. They wanted to celebrate the historic moment.”

“They did not seek permission as it is a moment being celebrated across the country. They had faced some threats from a section of the students for planning to do this,” he added.

“But when they tried to hold their programme, they were stopped by the authorities and SFI members. We want the students to have the right to celebrate such moments,” the ABVP leader further emphasised.

Biswayan Bhandari , Jadavpur University student is attacked by commie goons . His one leg is injured. He is apolitical and only 'crime' is taking part in the celebration of Pran pratishtha ceremony inside campus .

On Monday (22nd January), left-liberal ‘journalists’, ‘activists’, and propagandists also took to social media to whine about the Pran Prathistha of the Ram Mandir. 22nd January 2024 marks the day of the awakening of the Hindu civilisation and the undoing of 496 years of cultural subversion.

As such, it was expected that left ecosystem would be rattled completely.