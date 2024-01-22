As a Bhavya Ram Mandir in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya is ready for the Pran Pratishtha today, the Temple at Maa Sita’s Janmasthan in Janakpur, Nepal is gearing up to celebrate the occasion. In Nepal’s Janakpur Dham Temple, 1 Lakh 25,000 clay Diyas will be lit today to celebrate Shri Ram’s Pran Pratishtha in his Janmabhoomi.

Volunteers at Janaki Temple in Nepal's Janakpurdham prepare the temple premises to light up 1 lakh 25,000 clay diyas (earthen lamps) on the occasion of Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.





The Janaki Temple in Janakpur Dham was lit up to celebrate the grand occasion.

Nepal: Janakpur lit up ahead of the Ram temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, later today.





Janakpur is the birthplace of Sita. Located in the Dhanusha district in the Terai region in Nepal, this town boasts of numerous temples, monasteries, and artistic centers. It used to be the capital of the ancient Mithila kingdom, where Sita’s father, Janak was once king. This town houses Nepal’s biggest temple, the Janki temple, built for its Princess Sita who married Lord Ram at this very town.

Every corner, every square of Janakpur Dham is dedicated to Sita and Ram. The town celebrates its beloved princess to date and every year on Vivah Panchami celebrates her wedding with all pomp and glory.

In May 2018, PM Modi visited Janaki Temple in Janakpur Dham along with the then Nepal PM KP Oli. PM Modi had inaugurated the Janakpur Ayodhya bus service.

It is notable here that a grand contingent of devotees has arrived from Nepal, especially from Janakpur, carrying thousands of gifts for Shri Ram ahead of the Pran Pratishtha. Ram is the beloved God of Nepali Hindus who also call him their son-in-law. The devotees had arrived carrying thousands of traditional wedding gifts for Shri Ram and Maa Sita. Talking to Indian media, the devotees had stated that they are happy that finally Shri Ram has got a grand Temple and they have brought gifts for their sister’s new home.

Gifts arrived in Ayodhya for Prabhu Shri Ram from home of Sita Matha – Janakpur Dham, Nepal.



Ram is not lord for just Bharat. He is a role model king across the World.







The Janaki Temple is also organizing special Pujas and dedicated rituals to celebrate the grand Pratishtha of the Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.