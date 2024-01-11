Thursday, January 11, 2024
Jeffrey Epstein’s victim says she had sex with a “second prince” in France

According to a 2016 deposition in a lawsuit, Giuffre said she was pimped out to disgraced royal Andrew but also claimed she had sex with another prince on Epstein's direction.

OpIndia Staff
Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein. Image Source: CNN
One after another, shocking revelations are emerging in the Jeffrey Epstein case. According to newly released court documents, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, had sexual relations with a second “prince” in France.

According to a 2016 deposition in a lawsuit, Giuffre said she was pimped out to disgraced royal Andrew but also claimed she had sex with another prince on Epstein’s direction.

Giuffre revealed that she met this prince in 2001, when she was 17, at a lavish party in the south of France. She could not recognise the prince but said he spoke a “foreign language” and English fluently. Giuffre testified that she met “the Prince” alone on the directives of Epstein and his former companion Ghislaine Maxwell, who were well aware that she was being sex-trafficked to this royal.

“They were present before the sexual activity and then I went to have sexual activity with him alone … on the instruction of Epstein and Ghislaine,” Giuffre went on to say. The newly revealed court documents also include testimony from Maxwell, who strongly refuted Giuffre’s claims and asserted she was lying.

Virginia Giuffre also claimed to have seen Bill Clinton twice on Epstein’s Caribbean island. Another renowned face she mentioned was former presidential candidate Al Gore and his wife Tipper. Giuffre clarified that she saw them having private discussions during dinner but did not accuse them of anything.

Lawyers questioned Giuffre in a 2015 deposition about the precise incident in 2001 in which she reported spending time with Prince Andrew. “Were you paid $10,000 – $15,000 by or on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein for having sex with Prince Andrew?” she was asked, to which she replied, “Yes, I was paid $15,000.I don’t know what equivalent that is to pounds. I received it in US dollars.”

The late Queen Elizabeth II stripped Prince Andrew of his military and royal titles, and he paid a $12 million lawsuit launched by Giuffre. He has, however, always denied any involvement, claiming he never met Giuffre.

Notably, the unsealed court documents in the Epstein scandal have brought to light serious allegations that disgraced financier Jeffery Epstein filmed sex tapes of Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, and Sir Richard Branson. The documents are part of a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015. The matter was settled in 2017. However, Miami Herald’s legal battle ensured that the documents were released, revealing high-profile names and a shocking series of events on Epstein’s Island.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

