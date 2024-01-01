Monday, January 1, 2024
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka: Hindus who participated in Ram Mandir movement 30 years ago face threat of...
News Reports
Updated:

Karnataka: Hindus who participated in Ram Mandir movement 30 years ago face threat of arrest ahead of Pran Pratishtha, Police arrests Srikanth Poojari in 1992 case

Hubballi police have created a list of 300 'suspects' they claim are connected to communal conflicts that occurred between 1992 and 1996. The accused are now in their early and late 70s, according to police sources, and many of them have left the city.

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Hindu participants of Ram Mandir movement 30 years ago face arrest threat ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Image- Dajiworld
4

As the date of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya approaches, the Karnataka police department seems to have opened cases for investigation against Ram Mandir activists who allegedly engaged in property destruction and other offences during the peak of the movement for Ram Mandir thirty years ago.

According to an IANS report, the police department has assembled a special team and compiled a list of ‘suspects’ in instances related to the 1992 Ram Mandir movement, which led to acts of violence by Islamists and ensuing intercommunal conflicts.

Further, regarding a claimed incident of torching a minority-owned store in Hubballi on December 5, 1992, Srikanth Poojari has been taken into custody by the Hubballi police. Poojari is the third defendant in the case, and eight more defendants are being sought after by the police. Poojari was put under court supervision.

In a similar vein, Hubballi police have also created a list of 300 ‘suspects’ they claim are connected to communal conflicts that occurred between 1992 and 1996, according to the IANS report. The ‘accused’ are now in their early and late 70s, according to police sources, and many of them have left the city.

Many of the ‘suspects’ hold prominent positions today, and the police are contemplating the potential consequences of filing lawsuits against them. It is believed that the police department has been instructed by the Congress government to investigate these cases extensively.

Numerous members of the Ram Janma Bhoomi movement have gone on to become well-known BJP politicians and reports claim that under the BJP’s rule, cases against all these well-known leaders were dismissed.

Hindu organizations have denounced the Congress government’s current action with outrage. They have said that the Congress government, unable to stand the door-to-door campaigning by the BJP and Hindu organizations against the backdrop of the opening of the Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, is using this tactic to start investigating instances that were reported thirty years ago.

The news is probably going to spark a big debate in the state. Notably, major violence broke out in Karnataka in the 1990s as a result of Islamist opposition to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement that was launched by veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jan Man Survey: PM Narendra Modi seeks direct feedback from the people. Read how you can share feedback on performance of the Modi government

OpIndia Staff -

“Bakwaas”: Saba Naqvi insults upcoming Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in a meltdown, says bigger things happening in the world like war in Gaza

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

‘DMK excels in degrading people by profession or language’: Annamalai slams Maran over ‘jobless barbers’ jibe at North Indians

OpIndia Staff -

‘Temple means the path of mental slavery’: RJD puts up an anti-Hindu poster outside Lalu-Rabri’s residence ahead of Pran Pratistha in Ram Mandir

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar: Cop thrashes Dalit woman in public in viral video, claims traffic jam after two groups clashed over kidnapped girl prompted his action

OpIndia Staff -

‘Our five leaders in jail are our heroes, we are very proud of them’: Arvind Kejriwal asks party workers to be ready to go...

OpIndia Staff -

Ranvir Shorey has a change of heart on Ram Mandir, leftists-Islamists abuse him but cry victim when the Bollywood actor gives befitting reply

OpIndia Staff -

ISIS handler Farhatullah Ghori, suspected chief of Hizb-Ut-Tahrir backed by Pakistan ISI, was raising ‘Maal-e-Ghanimat’ to build a ‘home-grown’ terror network: Report

OpIndia Staff -

625 arrests including 65 ISIS terrorists, 1040 raids, 513 chargesheets, 74 convictions: How NIA battled terrorists and achieved 94.7% conviction rate in 2023

OpIndia Staff -

ISIS Jihadi awarded UK citizenship as court rules that deporting him back to Sudan would violate his ‘human rights’, MI5 warning ignored: What happened

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com