On Wednesday, 3rd January, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders expressed apprehension that their supreme leader Arvind Kejriwal might get arrested and his house will be raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This comes after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped ED summons for questioning in the Delhi Liquor Scam case for the third time on Wednesday.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will not go to the ED office today, CM wrote to ED.



"Ready to cooperate in ED investigation but the agency's notice is illegal. Their intention is to arrest Arvind Kejriwal. They want to stop him from election campaign: AAP https://t.co/Wh1GzkDAK4 — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

While the AAP supremo is skipping ED summons repeatedly, and writing letters to ED questioning their “intent”, AAP leaders are huddling in fear that CM Kejriwal might be arrested.

Taking to X (formerly, Twitter) AAP leader Atishi wrote, “News coming in that ED is going to raid Arvind Kejriwal’s residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely.”

News coming in that ED is going to raid @ArvindKejriwal’s residence tmrw morning. Arrest likely. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) January 3, 2024

AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak, wrote, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to be raided tomorrow early morning by ED.”

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal likely to be raided tomorrow early morning by ED — Dr. Sandeep Pathak (@SandeepPathak04) January 3, 2024

AAP’s ‘EVM expert’ Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote, “It is heard that tomorrow morning ED is going to reach the house of Chief Minister Kejriwal and arrest him.”

सुनने में आ रहा है कल सुबह मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल जी के घर ED पहुँच कर उन्हें गिरफ़्तार करने वाली है । — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) January 3, 2024

The claims by Aam Aadmi Party leaders came right before the date of ED’s third summons. It is pertinent to note that ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on 3rd January.

However, ED has rubbished the claims of AAP leaders that they are going to raid Arvind Kejriwal’s house.

Meanwhile, Indian Express reported citing Delhi Police sources that on account of the AAP leaders’ social media posts, they had made security arrangements outside the ED’s headquarters for Wednesday morning.

In a letter to ED, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has sought a questionnaire from the agency and also questioned the intent of the summons served to him. He also mentions in the letter that the Rajya Sabha elections are to take place on January 19 and he also has to participate in the… pic.twitter.com/hT4epKJofk — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

Notably, in a letter dated 3rd January, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought a questionnaire from the Enforcement Directorate and also questioned the intent of the summons served to him. He also mentioned in the letter that the Rajya Sabha elections are to take place on January 19 and he also has to participate in the Republic Day programme on January 26 as Delhi CM.

Meanwhile, CNN-News18 is reporting that ED is now likely to issue a 4th summon to the Delhi Chief Minister.

#BreakingNews: ED sources told CNN-News18 that 'fourth summon can be issued to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi Excise Policy scam'; this update comes after Kejriwal skipped the third ED summon. News18's @shankar_news18 shares more with @Sriya_Kundu #ArvindKejriwal #ED pic.twitter.com/T6Q2ywOwjH — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 4, 2024

Notably, Manish Sisodia, who was earlier serving as Arvind Kejriwal’s Deputy, and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are already in custody in cases linked to the Delhi liquor scam.