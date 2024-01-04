Thursday, January 4, 2024
AAP starts their drama about impending arrest of Arvind Kejriwal after Delhi CM skips ED summons thrice, ED rubbishes claims: What we know

It is pertinent to note that ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on 3rd January.

Arvind Kejriwal (Image credit: Times Now)
On Wednesday, 3rd January, several Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders expressed apprehension that their supreme leader Arvind Kejriwal might get arrested and his house will be raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This comes after the Delhi Chief Minister skipped ED summons for questioning in the Delhi Liquor Scam case for the third time on Wednesday.

While the AAP supremo is skipping ED summons repeatedly, and writing letters to ED questioning their “intent”, AAP leaders are huddling in fear that CM Kejriwal might be arrested.

Taking to X (formerly, Twitter) AAP leader Atishi wrote, “News coming in that ED is going to raid Arvind Kejriwal’s residence tomorrow morning. Arrest likely.”

AAP’s national general secretary (organisation), Sandeep Pathak, wrote, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal likely to be raided tomorrow early morning by ED.”

AAP’s ‘EVM expert’ Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote, “It is heard that tomorrow morning ED is going to reach the house of Chief Minister Kejriwal and arrest him.”

The claims by Aam Aadmi Party leaders came right before the date of ED’s third summons. It is pertinent to note that ED issued a third summons to CM Kejriwal on December 22 last year, in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case, asking him to appear before the agency on 3rd January.

However, ED has rubbished the claims of AAP leaders that they are going to raid Arvind Kejriwal’s house.

Meanwhile, Indian Express reported citing Delhi Police sources that on account of the AAP leaders’ social media posts, they had made security arrangements outside the ED’s headquarters for Wednesday morning.

Notably, in a letter dated 3rd January, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sought a questionnaire from the Enforcement Directorate and also questioned the intent of the summons served to him. He also mentioned in the letter that the Rajya Sabha elections are to take place on January 19 and he also has to participate in the Republic Day programme on January 26 as Delhi CM.

Meanwhile, CNN-News18 is reporting that ED is now likely to issue a 4th summon to the Delhi Chief Minister.

Notably, Manish Sisodia, who was earlier serving as Arvind Kejriwal’s Deputy, and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh are already in custody in cases linked to the Delhi liquor scam.

