As relations between the Kerala government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan deteriorated, the Governor snubbed CPI(M) Politburo member Brinda Karat in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday (5th January). In response to Brinda’s remark that Arif Khan might run for Lok Sabha from Kerala on a BJP ticket, he asked, “Has she contested any election? I wish to treat her comments with the contempt it deserves.”

The Governor stated this shortly before departing for Mumbai, from where he will return in two days. Notably, there were no protests by CPI(M) student and youth wing activists, as seen in recent days, who waved black flags at him.

Regarding the lunch invite controversy, Arif Mohammed Khan explained that he did receive an invitation to the Christmas/New Year lunch thrown by Pinarayi earlier this week, but he did not go. When the media questioned him about his absence, he responded, probably referring to Pinarayi, “Do you ask questions like this to the others?”

He further rejected any disagreement with the state government, arguing that he was only carrying out his legal responsibilities.

This is a couple of days after Brinda Karat, senior leader and Politbureau member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), slammed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, saying it would be more suitable for the Governor of Kerala to immediately enter electoral politics.

“If the Honourable Governor is so interested in coming directly into politics. he should do so because the 2024 Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held so it would be part of his political understanding,” Brinda Karat said.

“Perhaps it would be more appropriate for the Governor of Kerala to directly come into the electoral politics. Take the BJP ticket and fight for any seat in Kerala. Dudh ka dudh Pani Ka Pani ho jayega” she added.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat also stated that whatever the issue is, the Honourable Governor should discuss it with the Chief Minister rather than making public statements every day that discredit the governorship and discredit or attack the role of an elected government.

Arif Mohammed Khan, the governor of Kerala, and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are at odds after the governor accused the CM of employing goons to attack his car. The Governor had faced black flag rallies from the CPM’s student branch, during which his convoy was allegedly targeted. In his response, Kerala’s Chief Minister accused the governor of disturbing the state’s peace. The state has also filed a petition with the Supreme Court, claiming that the Governor refused to sign a number of bills.