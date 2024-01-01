On 1st January, Khalistani terrorist and chief of Khalistani terror organisation Sikhs For Justice, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, issued a fresh threat. In a video message, Pannun called for India’s “economic destruction” by targeting the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the 31st anniversary of the 1993 Mumbai Blasts, 12th March 2024. Notably, BSE buildings were among the targets of the bomb blasts in 1993.

While the buildings were damaged in the 1993 blast, Pannun aimed at “destroying India’s economy” by attacking NSE/BSE from 12th March this year. Unlike the bomb blasts, he called for dumping Indian stocks and purchasing American stocks before 12th March. In his video message, he also identified several corporate houses and banks as his targets that trade internationally.

Recently, Pannun issued a threat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging Muslims to stop PM’s roadshow in Ayodhya that took place on 30th December. He had offered a cash reward of USD 100,000 for anyone who succeeded. However, just like his many earlier “cash rewards to create unrest in India” plans, this one did not work out in his favour.

The frustrated Pannun has consistently escalated the threats against India. He had also asked the PM, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval to have a 24×7 security blanket, hinting at a possible attack on them. Not to forget, days before the ICC World Cup final match, Pannun had threatened to blow up Air India flights on 19th November, the day of the final match. Subsequently, he threatened to attack the Parliament of India in one of his recent threats. Furthermore, he also announced a cash reward for the accused of the Parliament security breach that took place on 13th December.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a US-based Khalistani terrorist who has citizenship in both the US and Canada. He poses as an attorney in the US and claims to be a frontrunner in the fight for the rights of Sikhs. In reality, he consistently propagates the Khalistani sentiments and often issues threats against India. He has been actively promoting violence against Indian diplomats in Canada, the US and other countries where pro-Khalistani Sikhs have been living. He was designated as a terrorist by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his anti-India activities. His organisation, Sikhs For Justice, was also listed as a terrorist outfit by the Government of India.