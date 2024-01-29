On Sunday (28th January), Khalistanis gathered in San Francisco city in California in the United States to participate in a ‘referendum’ of the Indian State of Punjab.

According to reports, they travelled from across the country in cars, buses and trains to ‘cast’ their votes for the referendum despite being well-aware that it will not have any effect on the sovreignity of India.

A large tent was set up at Civic centre plaza for Khalistanis to cast their ballot. As expected, they voted overwhelmingly in favour of secession of the state of Punjab from the Union of India.

The United States is currently holding a "Khalistan Referendum" in San Francisco, which calls for the separation of Punjab from India.



While their own state, Texas, demands freedom. pic.twitter.com/knDnp1FSvw — The Poll Lady (@ThePollLady) January 28, 2024

A Khalistani named Maninder Virk told The San Francisco Standard, “We need our country, separate from India. That’s why we are protesting here.”

Another Khalistani supporter Jay Wi remarked, “We want our own country. It’s always been a struggle for us to be in India.They’ve been trying to push us down and we have been slaughtered over there.”

One Khalistani named Inder Singh claimed, “We’re trying our best, and we’re voting peacefully, you know, not any violence or anything, every Sikh outside India. Because in India, they cannot talk. So, we are voting in every state wherever we can.”

Khalistanis were also seen sporting blue stickers, which read, ‘I voted, Khalistan Referendum.’ They also waved Khalistani flags and held posters carrying the picture of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale.

The referendum was organised by the banned terror outfit named ‘Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)’. Despite being an ally of India, the United States government did not intervene and stop the referendum.

Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, the co-founder of SFJ, even warned that more such referendums calling for secession of the Indian state of Punjab will be conducted in California and other US cities.

Khalistanis line up to cast votes for referendum, image via The San Francisco Standard

The terrorist has expressed hopes that the United Nations will help organise a binding referendum for Khalistan by 2025. The United States seems to be following the footsteps of Canada, which has given a free pass to Khalistani separatists to organise referendums frequently.

Khalistanis set fire to the Indian consulate in San Francisco

On 2nd July 2023, Khalistanis carried out an arson attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco city of United States.

As per reports, the extremists set the building on fire between 1:30 am and 2:30 am. However, the damage was limited and the staffers escaped unharmed. The fire was quickly doused by the San Francisco fire department.

The local, State and federal authorities were also notified about the incident. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

ARSON ATTEMPT AT SF INDIAN CONSULATE: #DiyaTV has verified with @CGISFO @NagenTV that a fire was set early Sunday morning between 1:30-2:30 am in the San Francisco Indian Consulate. The fire was suppressed quickly by the San Francisco Department, damage was limited and no… pic.twitter.com/bHXNPmqSVm — Diya TV (@DiyaTV) July 3, 2023

In a statement, the official spokesperson of the US State Department Matthew Miller said, The U.S. strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense.