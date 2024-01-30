On 29th January, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in the “Land for Job” scam. Social media was flooded with posts in support of Yadav, who has become their favourite as he opposes the Narendra Modi-led government at the centre.

In recent times, it has become a trend of selective amnesia among certain sections of the public as they relentlessly support Lalu Prasad Yadav even though he is a convict in a fodder scam. It seems as if Yadav’s “charismatic political persona” has clouded the judgment of the left-liberals, anti-Modi activists and a special section of journalists. They not only overlook the gravity of the charges Yadav faced but also ignore the legal pronouncements that followed.

Dubious journalist of The Wire, Arfa Khanum Sherwani, called Lalu Prasad Yadav resilient and courageous. She said, “Lalu Yadav will go down in history as the most resilient and courageous politician who did not bend his principles nor bowed down before the fascist forces despite everything they did to him. And this is true despite all the abuses this post will attract.” Notably, this is not the first time she came in support of Yadav. In January 2021, she called for his release from prison. According to Arfa, the accused in the terror and communal riots were sitting in the Parliament, however, ‘Dalit-OBC’ messiah Lalu Yadav was still languishing in jail. “How is this justice? Where is this justice?” asked Arfa Khanum Sherwani, who herself has a history of peddling false propaganda on social media platforms.

Source: X

In the recent matter, Arfa was quoting the founder of Tribal Army Hansraj Meena who wrote, “It is a cowardly act of the Modi government to harass former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav ji by issuing summons to him in the name of interrogation in Patna by ED. To suppress the issue of caste census and government theft, BJP is conspiring to mute the biggest voice of the backward classes,” in a post in Hindi.

Source: X

Dayashankar Mishra, who wrote a book on Rahul Gandhi, said, “Lalu Yadav’s unparalleled struggle! The future of Indian democracy relies heavily on the existence of Lalu Prasad Yadav. In what we call the politics of struggle, he is the prominent leader of his endangered species. There is no one like Lalu! Even after constant manoeuvring by Nitish Kumar, Lalu stands tall against the tyranny and walls between dictatorship and democracy before the Enforcement Directorate.”

“His standing is essential for preserving democracy. He is fighting, with a frail body and a bright spirit. His battle, after independence, is the toughest to save democracy. In the fight against the capture of democratic institutions by communal forces, the attack on the ailing ground warrior by government agencies will always be remembered. It will be remembered that the government was cowardly,” he further added.

“On the day of Gandhi’s martyrdom, the government’s actions reveal its fear, even after a massive majority. The sole intent is to establish control over the nation. If the people of Bihar and the country remain silent even now, speaking later will be meaningless!” Mishra concluded in a post on X.

Source: X

Editor of Public Station Nitin Kumar Yadav wrote, “Lalu Prasad Yadav is a visionary. Revered as a warrior for social justice, and the saviour of the poor, downtrodden, Dalits, and Adivasis, the honourable Lalu Prasad Yadav’s contribution to the history of these groups will always be unforgettable. If anyone has secured the right to live with dignity the most after the Constitution, it is Lalu Prasad Yadav,” in a post on X in Hindi.

Source: X

Another dubious journalist Ansar Imran SR called central agencies like CBI and ED “puppets of Central Government” just because ED questions Yadav.

Source: X

‘Journalist’ Zakir Ali Tyagi claimed Lalu would not bow down before PM Modi.

Source: X

These posts on social media are just the tip of the iceberg. While these people flaunt their amnesia, it is essential to revisit the observations of the court while convicting Yadav in the fodder scam. The court found Yadav guilty of embezzling public money meant for cattle fodder. His actions undermined the trust citizens placed in the elected representatives. Notably, the judgment highlighted the need for accountability in public life and sent a strong message against corruption that spanned across Bihar during Yadav’s regime.

It was found that excessive withdrawals had been the trend for several years. For example, between the years 1993-96, Rs. 10.5 crores were approved by the government to purchase 5,664 pigs, 40,500 hens, 1,577 goats and 995 sheep. However, the State Department of Animal Husbandry withdrew a whopping Rs 255.33 crore. After factoring in over-expenses, according to the Auditor General’s report, the total fraudulent withdrawals stood at Rs. 409.62 crores.

The Auditor General’s comments while preparing the report on financial irregularities drew the imagery which became synonyms for the fodder scam. He commented, “cattle were transported on scooters, police vans, oil tankers and autos.”

The respective scam covered districts of present-day Jharkhand namely, Ranchi, Chaibasa, Dumka, Gumla and Jamshedpur along with Banka in Bihar. The scale of the fodder scam was estimated at Rs 950 crore (in rough value through dollar conversion, it would be over 2,300 crore today).

Despite the clear verdict, these individuals who support him turn a blind eye to the fact just because they do not like the sitting Prime Minister and the ruling party. The tendency to selectively ignore the legal proceedings and evidence in favour of personal biases also raises serious questions on the integrity of these individuals, especially when they are part of public life being journalists and social activists.

Interestingly, the fodder scam was not the only black spot in Yadav’s and his family’s political career. Between 2004-09, Lalu Prasad served as the Minister of Railways and ordered a fresh probe into the Sabarmati Express fire at Godhra in Gujarat, the incident in which 59 people were killed on February 27, 2002, by Islamists. Lalu argued that as per the forensics report “no inflammable material was thrown in the compartment of the Sabarmati Express from outside. The only damage done to the coach was by stone-throwing”.

Furthermore, over 10,000 traders and businessmen fled from the state during that decade under the Yadav family’s rule due to fear of life or extortion. More about his political career and controversies can be seen here.

Those who choose to champion politicians like Lalu Prasad Yadav despite being convicted in scams must critically assess their stance. Supporting such leaders sends a detrimental message to the public. It undermines the fabric of the democratic principles and erodes public trust on critical institutions such as the judiciary. It is high time people start to position their stand with the truth instead of allowing their political considerations and pathological hatred of a man skew their sense of morality.