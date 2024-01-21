On 21st January (Sunday), Jalandhar Police engaged two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in an early morning encounter. In the exchange of fire, both members of the Bishnoi gang suffered critical injuries. Subsequently, the Police arrested the duo and rushed them to hospital for treatment. As per reports, a police officer also sustained injuries during the encounter.

Informing about the operation, Police officials said that two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were injured during an encounter with the Jalandhar Police on Sunday morning. The early-morning encounter took place in the Gulmohar Colony, Jalandhar, which falls in the Bhargo Camp police station area.

According to the officials, a police officer also sustained injuries during the encounter. Both critically injured gangsters were rushed to hospital. Several videos of the purported incidents have surfaced online in which smashed window panels of the Police vehicle and two gangsters could be seen being taken away by the officials in their vehicle.

#BREAKING Early morning Encounter between Jalandhar Police and Gangsters Two members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang in heavy cross firing with Police Both gangsters are critically injured and rushed to hospital @CPJalandhar pic.twitter.com/zwVKHbMdtJ — Harsimran Singh ਹਰਸਿਮਰਨ ਸਿੰਘ ہرسمرن سنگھ (@harsimrans307) January 21, 2024

Punjab Police arrested two associate of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an encounter in #Jalandhar. Both these gangsters were involved in murder and drug smuggling. Police have recovered illegal pistol and live cartridges from them. pic.twitter.com/ksF3okBPtm — The_anonymous_wave (@anonymouswave1) January 21, 2024

Jalandhar Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma led the early morning operation. Notably, Sharma, the former DIG of the Jalandhar Range had played a major role during the manhunt against Khalistani separatist ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh who was arrested in April, last year.

Meanwhile, the two gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by the police were involved in a host of illegal activities including murder, extortion, contract killing, and drug smuggling, as per the officials.

As per reports citing sources, a CIA team had received specific intel and subsequently decided to conduct a raid at Nakha Wala Bagh near Gulmohar Colony in the early hours of this morning. During their raid, the cops found a suspicious car parked on a road. They soon encircled the suspicious vehicle.

Following the encirclement, the suspects opened fire at the CIA team from inside the vehicle and a bullet hit a police officer’s turban. In the retaliatory police firing, both of the assailants were hit and sustained serious injuries.

The officials added that weapons and other items were recovered from them following the encounter.

According to CIA in-charge Surinder Singh Kamboj, the accused were associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were wanted in multiple cases registered with the Jalandhar Commissionerate.

It is important to note that Lawrence Bishnoi is a gangster who has over two dozen criminal cases against him, including for targeted killing and extortion. Additionally, his gang had repeatedly sent threatening warnings to Bollywood actor Salman Khan about the latter’s alleged involvement in the black buck case.