In a major development, on 10th January the Lok Sabha privileges committee summoned senior officers including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary of Jharkhand and senior police officials for cases against Dr Nishikant Dubey, the Bharatiya Janta Party MP in the lower house from Godda constituency. It was issued after Dubey submitted a request in connection to ‘breach of privilege’ and ‘violation of protocol norms’ on 8th January.

The parliamentarian posted about the same on social media and wrote, “The Jharkhand government is unnecessarily implicating me in false cases and not allowing me to work as an MP. So far, 42 cases have been registered against me in the last 4 years. The privileges committee of the Lok Sabha asked the Chief Secretary of Jharkhand, the DGP, the Home Secretary, the Deoghar District Deputy Commissioner and the Deoghar Superintendent of Police to appear before it on 12th January.” The officials have been asked to appear along with him. Notably, he has been called to provide information regarding the matter on the same day.

Dubey posted two letters issued by the Lok Sabha Privileges and Ethics Committee, to administrative officials and the other to police officials.

The first letter has been issued to Jharkhand Chief Secretary L Khiangte, Home Secretary Shri Avinash Kumar, Jharkhand and Deoghar district’s Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sagar. The letter states, “Notice of question of serious breach of privilege/violation of protocol norms dated 8 January 2024 given by Dr. Nishikant Dubey MP against senior officers of Jharkhand for committing unprecedented ‘breach of privilege and violation of protocol norms’ and blatant misuse of official position by officials of Jharkhand Administration.”

हेमंत सोरेन जी के इशारे पर काम करने वाले,मुख्य सचिव,गृह सचिव व उपायुक्त देवघर भी दिल्ली बुलाए गए pic.twitter.com/C6nQUEkkaf — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) January 10, 2024

It states, “The undersigned is directed to state that the Committee of Privileges has directed that Shri Ajay Kumar Singh, DGP, Jharkhand, and Shri Ajit Peter Dungdung, Superintendent of Police, Deoghar, Jharkhand be asked to appear before the Committee for oral evidence on the above subject matter on Friday, 12 January, 2024 at 1600 hours in Committee Room ‘2’, Parliament House Annexe Extension, New Delhi.” The summoned officials have been asked to send the confirmations by 11 January.

The second letter has been issued to Jharkhand DGP Ajay Kumar Singh and Deoghar district SP Ajit Peter Dungdung for the same reasons. The letter reads, “Notice of question of serious breach of privilege/violation of protocol norms dated 8 January 2024 given by Dr Nishikant Dubey MP against senior police officers of Jharkhand for committing unprecedented ‘breach of privilege’ and ‘violation of protocol norms’ and blatant misuse of official position by officials of Jharkhand Administration.”IT

झारखंड सरकार मुझे बेबहज झूठे केसों में फँसाकर मुझे सांसद के तौर पर काम नहीं करने दे रही है ।मेरे उपर अभीतक 42 केस पिछले 4 साल में दर्ज हुआ ।लोकसभा के विशेषाधिकार समिति ने 12 जनवरी को झारखंड के मुख्य सचिव,DGP,गृह सचिव,देवघर ज़िला उपायुक्त,देवघर पुलिस अधीक्षक को बुलाया है।मुझे भी… pic.twitter.com/VbxHNctwFv — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) January 10, 2024

It added, “The undersigned is directed to state that the Committee of Privileges has directed that Shri Ajay Kumar Singh, DGP, Jharkhand, and Shri Ajit Peter Dungdung, Superintendent of Police, Deoghar, Jharkhand be asked to appear before the Committee for oral evidence on the above subject matter on Friday, 12 January 2024 at 1600 hours in Committee Room ‘2’, Parliament House Annexe Extension, New Delhi.”

It further directed, “The Ministry of Home Affairs are accordingly, requested to ensure that the officials referred to above, appear before the Committee of Privileges, Lok Sabha on the date and time indicated above. Necessary confirmation, in this regard, may please be sent to this Secretariat latest by 11 January 2024.” The official notification was undersigned by Sanjeev Kumar Jindal who is the Joint Secretary CS (Centre-State division).

The summons were issued after MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on 8 January, accusing senior officials of Jharkhand including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP and the district SP of breach of privilege and protocol norms. He alleged everyone in the state was misusing their positions to target him.