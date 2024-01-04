Madhya Pradesh: Faizan Lala insults, uses derogatory language for Lord Rama, arrested

On Wednesday (3rd January), the Madhya Pradesh Police arrested a Muslim youth identified as Faizan Lala, son of Nizam Lala, for deliberately insulting Lord Rama on social media. The accused is said to have posted a derogatory photo of Lord Rama and abused the Hindu deity further in the comments section of the post. The Police booked and arrested the accused under section 295 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Keli village of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh. Faizan posted a derogatory post about Lord Rama on Instagram on 2nd January. The post was seen by several as it instantly went viral. It hurt the religious sentiments of several Hindus. The police reportedly took action based on the complaint filed by one Ashwini Thakur.

The complainant stated that the accused in the comment section asked one of the Hindu girls on Instagram to leave Hinduism and follow Allah instead. The girl then slammed the accused and said that she was a Hindu. Following this, the accused used derogatory language for Lord Rama.

Thakur reportedly is the Sarpanch of Keli village who took objection to the anti-Hindu post. Several Hindu residents of the village also protested against the post claiming that their Hindu religious sentiments had been hurt.

People gathered at the local police station and demanded strict action against the accused. They said that the accused, especially when belonging to a specific community shouldn’t have posted something like this.

The Police reportedly filed a case based on the complaint by Sarpanch Ashwini Thakur. The accused has been arrested under section 295 of the IPC.