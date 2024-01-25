On Wednesday (24th January), Maharashtra ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) filed a case against a 32-year-old engineer from Nashik who transferred funds to the Islamic terrorist organisation ISIS. The ATS has arrested the accused and presented him before a court to secure his custody till 31st January for further investigation in this case.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, and pen drives, as well as incriminating documents, were seized during the search operations carried out at this engineer’s place. He is involved in an export-import business in Nashik. The case is filed against the arrested accused under sections 39(1)(a), 40(1)(b)(c) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. During the probe, it was found that the accused transferred money to ISIS three times.

ATS had launched the investigation against the accused after reviewing intelligence inputs about links to terror groups. A team was deployed to keep an eye on the movement of the man. It was found that the man was in constant touch with ISIS. He had also made radical posts on social media. However, the ATS has not revealed the identity of the accused.

According to ATS, the accused “maintained continuous communication with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, a proscribed organisation banned by the Government of India”. In a statement, the ATS said, “The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Maharashtra has filed a case under sections 39(1)(a), 40(1)(b)(c) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 against an individual. The investigation by the ATS has revealed that the accused, a resident of Nashik city, maintained continuous communication with a foreign entity associated with ISIS, a banned organisation according to the Government of India. The investigation discloses that the accused, who has exhibited signs of radicalisation in recent years, actively supported ISIS by transferring funds to the mentioned foreign entity.”

Following these recent developments, the competent court has issued an order to detain the accused in police custody for 7 days, with the extension reaching until 31st January. Additionally, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) is intensifying its investigation to scrutinize associates of the accused spanning across various states.

The statement by the agency said, “Electronic devices, including mobile phones, SIM cards, a laptop, and a pen drive, along with incriminating documents, were seized in the search, conducted as part of the ATS investigation. Many associates of the accused are under investigation across multiple states. The competent court has ordered the accused to be remanded in police custody for 7 days, extending up to 31st January 2024. Further investigation is being conducted by the ATS.”