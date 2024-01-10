Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Maharashtra: School ‘dropout’ Shoaib Shaikh kills Sikh girlfriend, who was manager at a private bank, after 3 months of relationship

Shoaib Shaikh is a school dropout and worked at a garage owned by a family member. On the other hand, his deceased girlfriend Amit Kaur was a manager at a private bank.

OpIndia Staff
Amit Kaur with Shoaib Shaikh, image via The Times of India
On Monday (8th January), a 24-year-old man named Shoaib Shaikh murdered his Sikh girlfriend after suspecting her of having an affair with another man. The incident took place in the Turbhi suburb in Navi Mumbai city of Maharashtra.

As per a report by The Times of India, the victim was identified as 35-year-old Amit Kaur. She met Shoaib on a dating app about 3 months ago. On the fateful night, Amit Kaur met the accused to celebrate her birthday.

They checked into a lodge in Turbhi, following which Shoaib strangled the victim to death. After committing the murder, he left the premises of the lodge and returned to his home in the Saki Naka neighbourhood of Mumbai.

While speaking about the matter, Turbhe senior police inspector Ravindra Daundkar said, “Shaikh and Kaur used their respective identity cards to book the room. Around midnight, the lodge staff noticed Shaikh leaving the premises.”

“But they did not find anything suspicious about him. It was only when police opened the room that they found Kaur lying strangled,” he added. At around 2 o’ clock in the night, assistant inspector (Saki Naka police) Valmiki Kore received a tip about Shoaib Shaikh.

The accused was called for questioning at the police station, following which he revealed that he murdered his girlfriend in Turbhe. The Saki Naka police recorded his statement, contacted their counterparts in Navi Mumbai and dispatched a team to the lodge.

The accused was handed over to the Turbhe police and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). It has come to light that Shoaib Shaikh is a school dropout and worked at a garage owned by a family member.

On the other hand, his deceased girlfriend Amit Kaur was a manager at a private bank. She was divorced, had a teenage daughter and lived with her mother in GTB Nagar in South Central Mumbai.

