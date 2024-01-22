Addressing the esteemed gathering of Ram Bhakts and VVIPs on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Ram Mandir has been finally built at the very same place where every Ram Bhakt had resolved to build it.

Elated UP CM Yogi said, “The temple has been built where we had resolved to build it…”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The temple has been built where we had resolved to build it…"#PranPratishthaRamMandir pic.twitter.com/pgAlnm7NKo — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

CM Yogi began his address by chanting Jai Shri Ram. Overwhelmed with emotion, CM Yogi asserted that every road in India is coming towards Ramjanmabhoomi.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath addresses people after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/OenC8dVAi9 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024



Congratulating everyone, CM Yogi said, “Many congratulations to all of you for being seated in the grand and divine presence of Lord Ram Lalla… I am emotional… Surely you all must be feeling the same. ..Today, on this historic occasion, every city, and every village of India has become ‘Rammay’… The name of Ram is in every mind. Every eye is wet with tears of joy and satisfaction. Every tongue is chanting the name of Ram. Ram is present in our rom rom (every cell of the body and soul)… It seems that we have arrived in Tretayuga.”

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath says, "The entire country has become 'Rammay'. It seems that we have entered Treta Yug…"#RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/6Sd7lJrOy8 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Yogi Adityanath said that Ram Lalla is seated after 500 years, adding that the majority Hindu community struggled for the Ram Mandir on every front.

He said, “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi may have been the first such unique case in the world, in which the majority community of a nation had fought for so many years and at so many levels for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of their idol in their own country.”

श्रीराम जन्मभूमि, संभवतः विश्व में पहला ऐसा अनूठा प्रकरण रहा होगा, जिसमें किसी राष्ट्र के बहुसंख्यक समाज ने अपने ही देश में अपने आराध्य की जन्मस्थली पर मंदिर निर्माण के लिए इतने वर्षों तक और इतने स्तरों पर लड़ाई लड़ी हो: मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज… — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 22, 2024

The UP CM remembered the contributions of countless Ram Bhakts who gave their life for the dream that several generations had seen. He mentioned Sadhus, Sanyasis, Nagas, and Political leaders among others who contributed enormously to the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi.

He added, “Now the streets of Ayodhya won’t echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here….”

Uttar Pradesh CM #YogiAdityanath says, "Now the streets of #Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here…."#RamMandirPranPrathistha #RamLalla #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/UK0Gec7wXs — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) January 22, 2024

The installation of the deity Ram Lalla is a historic occasion of national pride, UP CM Yogi added.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi breaks his fast after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya. #RamMandirPranPrathistha pic.twitter.com/Zng1IHJ2FJ — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the treasurer of Ramjanmabhoomi Trust, Govinddev Giri Ji broke PM Modi’s fast and gave him Ramji’s Charanamrit.