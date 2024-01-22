Monday, January 22, 2024
“Mandir wahin bana hai jahan ka Sankalp liya tha”: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says all roads lead to Ram Janmabhoomi

The UP CM remembered the contributions of countless Ram Bhakts who gave their life for the dream that several generations had seen.

Mandir wahi bana hai jaha ka sankalp lia tha, says Exuberant UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image Source - Dainik Jagran)
Addressing the esteemed gathering of Ram Bhakts and VVIPs on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said that the Ram Mandir has been finally built at the very same place where every Ram Bhakt had resolved to build it. 

Elated UP CM Yogi said, “The temple has been built where we had resolved to build it…”

CM Yogi began his address by chanting Jai Shri Ram. Overwhelmed with emotion, CM Yogi asserted that every road in India is coming towards Ramjanmabhoomi.


Congratulating everyone, CM Yogi said, “Many congratulations to all of you for being seated in the grand and divine presence of Lord Ram Lalla… I am emotional… Surely you all must be feeling the same. ..Today, on this historic occasion, every city, and every village of India has become ‘Rammay’… The name of Ram is in every mind. Every eye is wet with tears of joy and satisfaction. Every tongue is chanting the name of Ram. Ram is present in our rom rom (every cell of the body and soul)… It seems that we have arrived in Tretayuga.”

Yogi Adityanath said that Ram Lalla is seated after 500 years, adding that the majority Hindu community struggled for the Ram Mandir on every front. 

He said, “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi may have been the first such unique case in the world, in which the majority community of a nation had fought for so many years and at so many levels for the construction of a temple at the birthplace of their idol in their own country.”

The UP CM remembered the contributions of countless Ram Bhakts who gave their life for the dream that several generations had seen. He mentioned Sadhus, Sanyasis, Nagas, and Political leaders among others who contributed enormously to the reclamation of Ram Janmabhoomi.   

He added, “Now the streets of Ayodhya won’t echo with gunshots. There will be no curfew. Now there will be Deepotsav and Ramotsav here….”

The installation of the deity Ram Lalla is a historic occasion of national pride, UP CM Yogi added.

Meanwhile, following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the treasurer of Ramjanmabhoomi Trust, Govinddev Giri Ji broke PM Modi’s fast and gave him Ramji’s Charanamrit.

