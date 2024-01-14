Sunday, January 14, 2024
Dumped coconuts, pan gutka stains: Miscreants litter the newly inaugurated Atal Setu, netizens fume

Littering on Atal Setu
Littering on Atal Setu. Image Source: x handle of Lala
Days after its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some unidentified miscreants dumped litter on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu). Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s longest bridge in Maharashtra on Friday (12th January).

Coconuts were thrown near the railing wall of the bridge while stains of pan gutkha were also spotted in some places. People, who parked their cars along the road on the bridge, were also criticised for causing unnecessary blockades and turning the world-class infrastructure into a tourist spot.

Netizens took to social media to vent their anger. Posting a picture of coconuts thrown on the bridge, Lala wrote on his X handle, “Identify the litter culprit through CCTV and deliver the disposed waste back to their home. The best way to stop it is to shame them. Atal Setu.”

Divya Gandotra Tandon also posted a photograph and wrote on her X handle, “And some say Mumbaikars are the most civilised ones! Atal Setu.”

Index of India – Tech and Infra posted on its X handle, “On Day 1 itself, Pan Gutkha stains were spotted on MTHL. PLease stop this. Respect our infrastructure.”

Many people visited the bridge on the first day of its public use. People stopped in between and parked their cars on the Atal Setu to watch the sea around. Commenting on this behaviour, X handle Roads of Mumbai posted, “Money can buy cars, fuel and toll fees. Money can’t buy common sense.”

Another X handle Ghatak posted, “Unpopular Opinion:- The Indian population doesn’t deserve any of the good facilities which include infrastructure, transport etc. because they don’t treat it the way they should. The only thing they deserve is Belt-e-belt treatment 3 times a day!!”

Atal Setu is also the longest sea bridge in the country. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport and will also reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India.

