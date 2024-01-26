The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Bhagwan Ram Lalla was performed in Ayodhya Ram Mandir in a grand event on 22nd January 2024. The consecration ceremony received global attention following which a sea of devotees gathered in Ayodhya to have Darshan of Lord Ram. OpIndia’s prior ground reports revealed the construction of dargahs near Mani Parvat, Ganesh Kund, and Dashrath Samadhi. When OpIndia looked into this further, we found that many tombs were built in various parts of the holy city.

Mazar built adjacent to Saket Degree College

Saket Degree College is known to be Ayodhya’s largest higher education institution. More than ten thousand students attend undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various subjects on a regular and private basis. This location is less than a kilometre from Janmabhoomi’s boundaries. There are gardens near the degree college’s boundary.

Following the removal of the gardens, a mazar was built right next to the main road leading to Ranopali. This mazar has been built using concrete. It has been properly illuminated, and the surrounding land is being regularly cleaned. Under the pretext of cleanliness, the area of this mazar is expanding.

Mazar built near Saket Degree College

Two small mazars have been constructed side by side on a concrete platform. The mausoleum is covered with a green sheet early in the morning and incense sticks are also lighted. Moreover, Islamic flags have also been placed here. There is currently no board installed for this tomb. A puncture-fixing shop has opened right next to the mazar. When OpIndia’s team arrived at the spot, the Mazars’ Khadim (attendant) and puncture repairman escaped.

Mazar next to Ayodhya Dham railway junction was not demolished due to fear of ‘Jinn’

When OpIndia’s team reached Mani Parvat, the priest there seemed enraged at the administrative officers. He claimed that under the pretext of new construction, demolition drive was undertaken at many places, but graves and dargahs were excluded.

The priest said that a mazar still exists near Ayodhya Dham Junction. “When people asked the authorities to take action against the mazar also, they responded that they were afraid of the Jinn,” the priest said asserting that, “Hindu is the enemy of Hindu.”

Mani Parvat pujari

Nearby structures razed but mazar remained intact

OpIndia’s team visited Ayodhya Dham Junction to confirm the Mani Parvat priest’s claims. We found a huge white mazar on the south side of the junction. The structures surrounding this mazar have been demolished, but the mazar has remained intact. This mazar has been built next to a narrow path for people to pass by.

Baba Lal Khan’s mazar near Ayodhya Dham Junction

Below the tomb, there was also what appeared to be an ancient construction. The above picture shows a new cement structure that has recently been painted. We sought to learn about this tomb from the neighbouring residents. A shopkeeper selling tea and cookies on the southern side of the junction informed us that the mazar was referred to as Baba Lal Khan.

The mausoleum was erected many years ago and was abandoned during some development work. In addition to the backside of Ayodhya Dham Junction, there is a huge Dargah at the front as well. Several words in Arabic are engraved on the outer walls of this Dargah with an elevated dome.

A tap has also been installed outside this Dargah, and the water that comes out is causing filth in the vicinity. Date palms were also planted near the Dargah. The dome was recently painted green, and an Islamic flag was placed on top of it. The tiles also include engravings of Mecca and Medina, among other things.

Nearby jungle occupied

During our visit, we came across a beggar on the stairs of Mani Parvat. We asked him how many tombs were there. To his, he said: “The entire forest behind is under occupation. It has been occupied for decades.”

When we left Vidyakund and headed towards Ranopali, we noticed a line of graves on the right side of the road. Many of these are located relatively near to the main road. Local villagers informed us, under the condition of anonymity, that if the administration performs a comprehensive inquiry, dozens more tombs will be uncovered within a two-kilometre radius around Ram Janmabhoomi.