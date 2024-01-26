Friday, January 26, 2024
Newly-opened restaurant in Amman named ‘October 7’, after the date when Hamas terrorists unleashed a brutal attack on Israel in 2023

As per reports, the food joint is drawing significant business. A video shows a person recording the video thanking Allah as he approaches the store.

The newly-opened Shawarma joint is attracting hefty business as per reports
10

A Shawarma joint in the Jordanian capital city of Amman has been named “October 7”. This is the date when in 2023, Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel from air, ground and sea killing at least 1400 people including some non-Israelis and abducting more than 200 Israelis.

As per reports, the food joint is drawing significant business. A video shows a person recording the video thanking Allah as he approaches the store.

The name was reportedly chosen as part of a competition launched on Facebook. The winner was meant to be identified as part of the contest process and awarded a gold ring for suggesting “October 7” as the owner’s top choice.

Israel’s Opposition leader, Yair Lapid wrote on X, “The disgraceful glorification of October 7th has to stop. The incitement and hatred against Israel breeds the terrorism and extremism which led to the brutal massacre of October 7th. We expect the Jordanian government to condemn this publicly and unequivocally.”

Another Israeli Opposition leader Yulia Malinovsky has condemned the incident.

“South Africa filed a lawsuit against us in The Hague. Turkey hosts senior Hamas officials and arrests Israeli actors who express solidarity with Israel.Now in Jordan they opened a restaurant called October 7 to celebrate the massacre that the Hamas killers carried out. Where is our national pride? Why do we still have diplomatic relations with these terrorist-supporting countries?” Malinovsky said.

Another city in Jordan named Al-Karak was in the news recently after a baby in the city was named Mohammed Deif. The father of the baby said he was named as a tribute to the chief of the Hamas military wing and mastermind of the October 7 attacks.

Shockingly, the name of a clothing store in Gaza was “Hitler 2” which was around since 2015 until recently.

As per reports, the mannequins outside the store were holding knives and dressed in T-shirts with the text “Stab!”

Young Palestinians reportedly said that they liked the shop and were eager to carry out attacks.

A 20-year-old Hijaz Abu Shanab said, “The name of the shop is Hitler and I like him because he was the most anti-Jewish person.”

Young Palestinians who visited the shop told Reuters they were drawn to the place as a symbol of their solidarity with what they termed ‘the current intifada’, meaning uprising.

