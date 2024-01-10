In a shocking incident, an engineer in Noida collapsed and passed away due to a heart attack while playing cricket. The tragic moment of the techie collapsing on the ground while taking a single was captured on camera.

TRIGGER WARNING ⚠️



A 34-year old from Noida died after suffering a heart attack during a cricket match.pic.twitter.com/YAgITxhkpR — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 9, 2024

Engineer Vikas Negi, attempting to take a run, collapsed midway on the cricket pitch. Observing his fall, the wicketkeeper and other players hurried to his aid.

He was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where, upon arrival, a doctor declared him dead.

The police later transported his body for post-mortem, and the doctors in their reports confirmed a heart attack as the cause of death.

According to an initial assessment, Vikas, who was previously healthy but had been a COVID victim, maintained fitness by frequently playing cricket in Noida and Delhi.

Over recent years, there has been a surge in heart attack cases among the younger population. Globally, heart disease is a prominent cause of death, and its incidence has notably escalated in India over the last five years.

This increase in cardiac events is linked to our fast-paced lifestyles and evolving habits, analysts say. Previously associated primarily with older individuals, heart attacks are now impacting a significant number of people between the ages of 30 and 40.