On Thursday (18th January), the chairman and managing director of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) BC Pathak said in an interview that India is on a mission to commission a nuclear power reactor every year. He also gave detailed information about the progress and plans of the country’s nuclear power sector.

In an interview with ‘The Hindu’, BC Pathak said, “India already has a plan to increase its present installed nuclear power capacity of 7,480 MW to 22,480 MW by 2031-2032 in a progressive manner. We made India’s largest indigenously developed 700-MWe pressurised heavy water reactor (PHWR) – the fourth unit in Kakrapar, Gujarat. We made the reactor critical in July 2020 and connected it to the grid in January 2021, in six months. There were some commissioning experiments to be done after that. We had to take care of the commissioning challenges and we have addressed those issues now. Accordingly, it was declared commercial on 30th June 2023 and started generating its commercial power of 700 MWe on 30th August 2023.”

He further said, “The electricity requirement in our country is huge. Our indigenously built largest reactor is 700-MWe. For major capacity addition, we will go ahead with the 700-MWe PHWRs. However, if required, we may go for 220-MWe PHWRs, which are equally proven. Until now, we were building two or four reactors at a time. But now, nine reactors are under construction at present. Ten reactors are in various pre-project activities. So 19 reactors are under various stages of implementation.”

BC Pathak said, “Globally, on average, the energy composition consists of about 20% electricity and 80% energy from coal, petrol, diesel, gas, lignite, and other components. Efforts are being made to decarbonise the electricity sector by putting up solar power plants, wind energy, renewables, and nuclear power plants. The 80% energy sector consists of fuel that is being directly used as molecules or as a reducing agent. There is a need to decarbonise that sector also.”

The NPCIL chief added, “Efforts are being made globally to replace this fuel with a fuel that does not emit carbon dioxide. That is why the emphasis is being made on the production of green hydrogen. Green hydrogen, to some extent, will help in decarbonisation. In future, nuclear power may play a major role in producing hydrogen because nuclear is clean energy. Hydrogen, produced from clean energy sources, is generally termed green hydrogen. That is why nuclear has a dual role – in terms of electricity generation and as a promising potential clean energy source.”

BC Pathak additionally highlighted India’s dedication to expanding its nuclear power capacity and provided updates on the advancements of several nuclear projects nationwide. These include upcoming reactors like Rajasthan Atomic Power Station-7 (RAPS-7), Madras Atomic Power Station-1 (MAPS-1), Tarapur Atomic Power Station-1 (TAPS-1), as well as ongoing initiatives such as the development of Kudankulam-3,4, 5, and 6 reactors. Furthermore, he addressed the country’s efforts in promoting green hydrogen production.

BC Pathak elucidated the commitment of NPCIL to a three-stage nuclear power program, underscoring the sequential evolution of nuclear technology. He conveyed optimism regarding India’s ability to achieve energy self-sufficiency as it advances through the stages of its nuclear power program.