Ground reports are an essential medium for communicating with readers. It helps enhance the credibility of the media houses among the readers and helps present every aspect of the stories that are not available elsewhere.

In 2023, OpIndia conducted several ground reports that left media categorically missed. Though it is unclear if it was intentional or happened by “mistake”, when we dug up the surface of several stories in the last year, it was found that crucial details never made the headlines.

From the connection emerging between Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Islamic State (ISIS), the investigation into the dark secrets of Mukhtar Ansari’s area, the untold horror stories of anti-Hindu violence in Nuh and illegal occupation of railway land in Haldwani, OpIndia covered some of the most important stories of 2023. We also extensively covered the Sahil-Sakshi murder case and reported in-depth details of the stone pelting on devotees from Jama Masjid before the Shiv Baraat process.

As 2023 ends, let us briefly visit our top 10 ground reports again.

1. Nuh anti-Hindu violence

In the Nuh (Mewat) region of Haryana, Hindus taking out Jalabhishek Shobha Yatra were attacked on 31st July 2023. OpIndia’s team reached there for ground reporting and brought some facts that mainstream media skipped.

Abhishek, one of the devotees who was murdered during the violence, faced a gruesome attack. He was not only shot by the Muslim mob but was also beheaded. His head was smashed with stones. The way he was attacked and killed reminded me of the methodology followed by ISIS and the Taliban.

Shakti Saini, who was not even a part of the Jalabhishek Yatra, was killed by the Muslim rioters. He worked at a sweet shop, where he was kidnapped and taken elsewhere. The rioters later killed him.

Pradeep Kumar, another victim of the violence, was brought to the Nuh police line after surviving an attack near Nalhad temple. However, the Muslim mob learned his whereabouts, and when he left the police line for home, he was surrounded by the mob and killed.

During the violence, the Muslim mob entered a Gurukul. The workers in the Gurukul were horrified by the attack. Notably, it is located in the Muslim-majority Bhads village. It was attacked and destroyed in 1992 after the disputed structure in Ayodhya was demolished.

2. Sahil-Sakshi murder case

OpIndia covered the Sahil-Sakshi murder case extensively. Sakshi was brutally murdered in Shahbad Dairy in Daily. When OpIndia’s team went for ground reporting, we found that Aam Aadmi Party’s legislator’s office was not too far from the spot where Sakshi was killed. After the murder, the banners that were hanging outside the AAP’s legislator’s office were removed, reportedly to prevent people from realising how close the crime scene was.

During our investigation, we also spotted an illegal dargah in the area. When we inquired about it, we learnt that illegal Bangladeshi allegedly infiltrated the area for some time. The Muslim population has occupied public parks. Girls who go out of the house in the area often face harassment. There have been several cases of Love Jihad in the area.

3. Illegal occupation of Railways land in Haldwani

At the beginning of last year, a court ordered the freeing of encroached railway land in Haldwani. Following the orders, there was an uproar that Muslims were stripped of their land. Furthermore, the leftist media extensively propagated the narrative. However, the story that left media flashed consistently turned out to be the opposite of the ground reality.

Our team found out that the area was peaceful. When we asked about the protesters being shown in the media, it was revealed that they were exclusively gathered for the left media. During our investigation, we noticed a journalist instructing the crown on what to say and how much to speak. He also mentioned that the story would be published in The Wire.

Upon further investigation, our team met a Muslim individual who revealed that they had been living on the encroached land without actually purchasing it. During our conversation, it was revealed that he used women and children to maintain their illegal occupation of the government land. Furthermore, several Muslim leaders and local madrasa chiefs were also supporting the illegal encroachment.

The left media only showed their side. There was no coverage of the stories about Hindus whose land was occupied, temples were demolished, and they were prevented from celebrating Hindu festivals.

4. The National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation (NIMHR) turned into a madrasa-like environment

At the beginning of 2023, OpIndia learned about NIMHR, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated, which was turned into a Madarsa-like environment by the Deputy Registrar, Mohammed Ashfaq. During our investigation, OpIndia found that the institute’s students had sent a three-page letter to the PMO against Ashfaq. They alleged that he ran the and spoke nonsensically about Hindu Gods.

OpIndia’s extensive reporting prompted an investigation by the PMO and protests against the Deputy Registrar by ABVP. Eventually, the Deputy Registrar was removed from NIHMR.

5. Attack on Shiv Baraat in Palamu, Stone-pelting from Jama Masjid

In February last year, devotees were attacked, leading to stone-pelting and arson, when they were preparing for Maha Shivaratri festivities from Jama Masjid. In a conversation with the locals, OpIndia found that the attack on devotees in Palamu originated from Jama Masjid. The mob pelted stones and threw petrol bombs at Hindus from the roof of the mosque.

Subsequently, the Muslims hatched a conspiracy to paint Hindus in bad light and destroyed their shops. The devotees described the incident as a trial run for Ghazwa-e-Hind. The administration was accused of one-sided action in the incident. Reportedly, women were beaten up when the police went out to look for Hindu men.

Furthermore, a few days after the incident, journalist Kamlesh Kumar Singh was brutally beaten by the police. This resulted in a severe head injury. The women who cried and pleaded were left bloodied.

6. Rape by Christian officer in Delhi

In August 2023, a shocking incident came to light from Delhi. Deputy Director of the Women and Child Development Ministry of the Delhi government, Premoday Khakha, was accused of raping a child. During our investigation, we found that Khakha was a zealous Christian. He allegedly raped his friend’s daughter for three months after the death of the friend. Khakha’s wife gave the victim abortion pills.

Further investigation revealed Khakha not only raped the girl but also harassed other women in the office. Shockingly, the Delhi High Court had written several letters to the AAP government regarding the matter, but no action was taken.

7. Mukhtar Ansari series

Since Yogi Adityanath took charge of the Chief Minister’s post in Uttar Pradesh, his government initiated action against gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. OpIndia’s team talked to the locals about the matters involving Ansari.

Our investigation found that Ansari captured land worth crores belonging to a temple to build Ansari University. The officials were too scared of Ansari to take back charge of the encroached land. His terror was such that even police used to avoid any altercation with him. Ansari used to beat journalists with a rifle, and even the biggest political leaders and police officers could not take any action against him.

OpIndia also found that he used to sell black tickers. His grandfather, being a brigadier, was also found to be false by the locals. We found several stories of murder cases and stories related to his crimes during our investigation.

8. Yoga business crossed Rs 8 billion.

In 2023, OpIndia reported how the Yoga concept, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thrived at the grassroots and market levels. We explained how Yoga emerged as a career option where women actively shaped their future. Furthermore, the WHO recognised Yoga’s benefits. We also reported that the craze for Yoga has been consistently increasing in the US. Citing the global Yoga market report, it was noted that in 2022, the Yoga business reached a market cap of Rs 8 trillion.

9. Dargahs in homes in Rishikesh were demolished.

In September 2023, Hindu activists in Rishikesh ran a campaign to demolish dargahs mushroomed at the residences in Rishikesh. OpIndia spoke to local activist Chandra Bhushan Sharma to take stock of the matter.

Sharma told OpIndia that there were 200 dargahs built inside homes in and around Rishikesh, including those of priests, soldiers and businessmen. When questions were raised about them, locals were persuaded to demolish the structures.

10. AMU ISIS series

In 2023, Uttar Pradesh Police’s ATS uncovered the Aligarh ISIS module. OpIndia extensively reported about it and explained the terrorists’ connection with Aligarh University.

In our reports, we presented all aspects of the arrest of PhD student from AMU and ISIS terrorist Wajiuddin in Chhattisgarh, or his mother-in-law working at Aligarh Muslim University. OpIndia also covered the arrest of seven terrorists of the Aligarh ISIS module and the hunt for a terrorist named Abdul Faizan, who has a reward of Rs 25,000. Additionally, OpIndia also reported their objectives, connections to extremists, their pledge for jihad, the apps they used for communication and how they procured and distributed weapons.