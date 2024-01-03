Pakistan elections: Baloch people are losing rights to contest as their nominations get rejected

The Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) has reportedly rejected the nomination papers of 3,240 candidates aspiring to contest elections at national and provincial levels to be held on 8 February, 2024.

Pakistan media reported that the official data released by the Pakistan electoral body revealed that 1024 candidates were denied eligibility to contest national assembly elections and 2,216 individuals, failed to secure approval for the provincial assembly race.

Punjab witnessed the highest number of rejections (521) for National Assembly nominations, followed by Sindh (166), Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (152), Balochistan (92), and Islamabad Capital Territory (93).

For provincial assembly seats, the nomination papers of 943 candidates in Punjab; 520 in Sindh; 386 in Balochistan and 367 in the K-P were rejected, a total of 2,216.

The total number of people who filed nomination papers to contest provincial assembly elections was 18,478.

Among those whose nominaion was rejected is President Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) Sardar Akhtar Mengal and other party candidates. Mengal said that there is a well-planned conspiracy behind the same.

He further said that the party’s central committee and cabinet have decided to approach the election tribunal and the Supreme Court to challenge the rejection of the nomination papers.

Moreover, if justice is not served, the matter will be taken to the people of Balochistan, he added.

While speaking at a press conference, he asserted that the party would not back down on Balochistan’s issues, reported Dawn.

Mengal further stated that attempts to impose artificial leadership on Balochistan by sidelining the genuine representatives of the people would not be allowed at any cost.

He has alleged that state institutions are reaching people’s doors and inquiring about their voting preferences.

Underscoring the caretaker government’s role, Mengal emphasised that their role was to conduct free and fair elections in 90 days and then step down.

However, after resigning a day before the election schedule and appointing favourable returning officers, they are now contesting elections.

Notably, the nominations of Mengal for two national assembly seats and a provincial constituency were rejected reportedly because of a UAE Aqama.

This comes in the backdrop of the ongoing protests being staged by Baloch activists agianst human rights violation by Islamabad.

Amid the ongoing protests in Islamabad, Baloch protestors have called for a shutterdown strike across Pakistan on January 3, The Balochistan Post reported.

The announcement about the shutterdown strike comes at a time when protestors have been voicing their discontent over what they consider a dismissive attitude from state officials.

On January 2, Pakistan caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-haq-Kakar termed the ongoing Baloch protest against alleged extrajudicial killings in the province as ‘irresponsible’ and ‘provocative’.

The strike on January 3 is planned to amplify awareness among people in Pakistan about the critical issues faced by Balochistan, particularly enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Moreover, the protesters also shared that the state administration is prohibiting food, tents, sound systems and other facilities in the cold weather at the protesting site.

Earlier on December 28, the protestors issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government. The protesters demanded the release of all detained protesters, a comprehensive investigation into human rights violations in Balochistan, an end to enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, restrictions on the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and the dismantling of “state-sponsored death squads.”



