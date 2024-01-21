A section of Pakistani social media users have expressed their overwhelming support for Sania Mirza following her former spouse Shoaib Malik’s wedding to Sana Javed on January 20. The Pakistani cricketer got married to actress Sana Javed in a private nikah ceremony. Following this, Sania Mirza’s father announced that she has divorced Malik using the Khula procedure of Shariah.

Shoaib and Sana’s marriage has sparked a flurry of emotions on social media. The Indian tennis star is receiving immense support from Pakistani netizens amidst the news that she took “Khula” from her husband Shoaib Malik. Taking X, one Hasan Saeed wrote, “Team Sania forever.”

Team Sania for ever. — Hasan Saeed (@hasansaeed6) January 20, 2024

Another one wrote, “Can I just say Sania Mirza was always too good for him?”

Can I just say Sania Mirza was always too good for him? — Saman Tariq (@stariq88) January 20, 2024

“I no longer believe in love marriage. Think what Sania Mirza must be going through. Allah should have given you better than him. What happened was good,” another X user wrote.

I no longer believe in love marriage. Think what Sania Mirza must be going through. Allah should have given you better than him. What happened was good. @MirzaSania #ShoaibMalik #SanaJaved #SaniaMirza pic.twitter.com/StXp7iiILz — Malaika Malik 🇵🇰 (@mpti_23) January 20, 2024

One X user wrote, “A six Grand Slams winner including the Wimbledon. She’s inspired an entire generation to play sport and take up tennis in India. A marriage or a breaking of it is definitely not her claim to fame.”

A six Grand Slams winner including the Wimbledon.

She's inspired an entire generation to play sport and take up tennis in India.



A marriage or a breaking of it is definitely not her claim to fame. #SaniaMirza #shoaibmalik #SanaJaved pic.twitter.com/axo4a55i22 — servechilled (@servechill139) January 20, 2024

“Sania Mirza congratulating Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed on their marriage and takes “khula”. It breaks my heart,” another one wrote.

Shoaib and Sana’s marriage announcement post on Instagram has gone viral with Pakistani netizens calling out Shoaib Malik for allegedly cheating on his wife Sania Mirza.

One Instagram user wrote, “I knew this reached the right audience when no one was genuinely congratulating him. thats what you get for cheating on a good woman. Also. bruhhh. no one even knew you until you were Sania Mirza’s husband. The audacity tho…”

One Farwa Nayyer commented, “Cheating level Ultra Pro Max.”

Screengrab via Instagram

Sania Mirza’s family reacts to Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed’s marriage

On Sunday (21st January), Sania Mirza’s family issued a statement confirming the Indian Tennis legend’s separation from husband Shoaib Malik.

“Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy,” the statement issued by the Mirza family reads.

This comes after the former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Shoaib Malik on 20th January announced that he had married Pakistani actor Sana Javed in Karachi. After that Sania Mirza’s father announced that she has already divorced Malik. “It was a khula,” Sania Mirza’s father Imran Mirza said after Shoaib Malik’s marriage with Sana Javed was announced by Malik.

Notably, Khul, also called khula, is a procedure based on traditional jurisprudence, that allows a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband by applying to the Shariah Council.