Former Pakistani batter Shoaib Malik has tied the marital knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed, as announced through his official X (Twitter) handle on Saturday (20th January). This comes amid rumored reports of his separation from Indian Tennis legend Sania Mirza. However, there has not been any official confirmation regarding whether he has divorced his first wife or not. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010.

Taking to X, Malik tweeted, “And We created you in pairs.” In his post, Malik also shared pictures with his wife Sana Javed.

– Alhamdullilah ♥️



"And We created you in pairs" وَخَلَقْنَاكُمْ أَزْوَاجًا pic.twitter.com/nPzKYYvTcV — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 20, 2024

Following her marriage, Sana Javed updated her Instagram handle to Sana Shoaib Malik and also shared pictures of the wedding on Saturday.

Reacting to his post, netizens were perplexed and asked about his marital status with Sania Mirza with some asking whether he had communicated Triple Talaq via the Internet.

Hain?! When did he divorce Sania Mirza? https://t.co/TNWGb65SNV — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 20, 2024

Sania Mirza se divorce ho gaya ya wo bhi saath me hi rahengi? — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) January 20, 2024

सानिया को WhatsApp पर तीन तलाक़ दिया क्या? — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) January 20, 2024

Shoaib Malik marries again, leaving Indian tennis player Sania Mirza, most probably by giving her triple talaq.



A reminder to Indian women to not fall for these guys. — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) January 20, 2024

As per reports, both of them had been dating for a long time as speculations were rife when the Pakistan cricketer wished the Pakistan actress on her birthday last year. Shoaib Malik had written, “Happy Birthday Buddy,” while sharing a photo of them together on his Instagram page.

Notably, Shoaib Malik had married Indian Tennis icon Sania Mirza in Hyderabad, India in 2010 in a traditional Muslim ceremony. It was followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. They had their first child, Izhaan in 2018.

While there have been reports of their separation for years, both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza had remained tight-lipped about their marital life. Back then, the reports of their separation had died down when Mirza and Malik celebrated their son’s birthday in Dubai last year.

However, speculations resurfaced recently when Sania Mirza just three days ago shared a cryptic post which sparked rumours of her divorce with Shoaib Malik.

Sania Mirza’s Instagram post read, “Marriage is hard. Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard. Choose your hard. Being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard. Communication is hard. Not communicating is hard. Choose your hard. Life will never be easy. It will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely.”

Meanwhile, on his part, Malik had updated his Instagram bio and removed the caption that once read, “Husband to a Superwoman @mirzasaniar.”