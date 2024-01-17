Wednesday, January 17, 2024
HomeNews ReportsPakistanis daydream about retaliating against Iran after failing to intercept Iranian missiles that bombed...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistanis daydream about retaliating against Iran after failing to intercept Iranian missiles that bombed 2 Jaish al-Adl terrorist sites

Pakistan issued a forceful statement condemning Iran’s “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and warning of “consequences”. Ever since the military attacks, Pakistan has also been exposed to a series of insult comedies online.

OpIndia Staff
The attack by Iran happened around the time the Iranian FM met Pakistani PM in Davos (source: Anas Mallik)
18

On 17th January, Iran launched drone and missile assaults on terrorist bases at the border areas inside Pakistan claiming to hit two Jaish al-Adl terrorist sites. The strikes came a day after the elite Revolutionary Guards conducted similar strikes on Iraq and Syria.

Pakistan issued a forceful statement condemning Iran’s “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and warning of “consequences”. Ever since the military attacks, Pakistan has also been exposed to a series of insult comedies online.

Indian netizens have been equating the Iran attacks with Balakote airstrikes. An X user wrote, “Indian fighter jets crossed LoC & PAF was sleeping. India fired BrahMos missile, Pak Army was still sleeping. Now, Iran conducted strikes on Pakistan & Pak was caught sleeping again. Exposes inefficient Pak surveillance capacity in wake of any attack.”

Despite a seething reality check from across the world, Pakistanis are daydreaming about retaliating against Pakistan. Whereas other Pakistani netizens are busy whining about Pakistan’s loss against New Zealand.

An X user PCA Abdullah official warned that Iran will face a strong reaction. “Terrorist Iran will face a strong reaction. We considered Iran as our brother but in view of Iran’s recent terrorist behavior, we now consider it an enemy, not a friend. Yesterday, Iran violated Pakistan’s airspace. Two innocent girls were martyred in the IRGC terrorist attack.”

Another Pakistani wrote that the attack by Iran was a good chance for the Pakistani army to retaliate against Iran strongly or else Iran would repeat the attack.

A Pakistani YouTuber Saad Kaiser advised his military to “show Iran that Pakistan Army has the capability to retaliate”.

“To #ISPR and General Syed Asim Munir, it’s time to take a decision, it’s time to show #Iran that Pakistan Army has the capability to retaliate. Children died. Airspace violated. Don’t just condemn, take action. We have a powerful army, it’s time to prove it! We are angry!!!” he wrote.

Another Pakistani wrote on X that Iran has not right to attack inside Pakistan even if it is against terrorists.

Meanwhile, PTI supporters used this opportunity to campaign for Imran Khan. A supporter wrote, “Imran Khan is the only one who can defend Pakistan against external pressure.”

The remaining half of Pakistanis on X have been decrying Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand which seems to appear bigger to them that what unfolded with Iran.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -
Recalling the anger that arose from the decision of the Bihar government, Professor Sharda Sinha mentions, "It is impossible to imagine what people would have done if they had met Lalu Yadav at that time. People were saying that this is a 'parachhut' (despicable) government. It has to pay the price."
News Reports

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Following the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi case, there has been a growing demand among Hindus to reclaim Kashi and Mathura, along with Ayodhya. Taking back the disputed sites of Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi temple at Mathura has now become a priority for various Hindu groups in the country.

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

Congress refuses to answer why it signed MoUs with Adani in Telangana after attacking the BJP for favouring the conglomerate

Rahul Gandhi rants against Adani, but Congress govt in Telangana signs MoU with conglomerate at Davos to attract 12,000 crore investment

Bihar government promises to give ₹2 lakh each to 90 lakh+ families even as the state has a debt of Rs 2.90 lakh crore...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

We only targeted Iranian terrorists on Pakistan soil: Iranian foreign minister after Pakistan expels Iranian envoy over Iran’s missile strike in Balochistan

ANI -

When Professor Sharda Sinha hit the road after arrest of LK Advani during Ram Rath Yatra, women were ready to celebrate Chhath at the...

अजीत झा -

Pakistan receives $700 million from International Monetary Fund as part of bailout programme after govt implemented IMF-prescribed measures

ANI -

‘Aurangzeb built mosques after breaking temples in Varanasi and Mathura’: Old video of Irfan Habib admitting to temple destruction by Mughals goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Schemes resulted in over ₹1.03 lakh crore investment till November 2023, contributes to exports over ₹3.20 lakh crore

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir including Garbhagriha and five Mandapas complete: Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra on controversy over Pran Pratishtha

ANI -

France: Angry farmers dump manure and rotting produce in central Toulouse in a major demonstration against agricultural policies

OpIndia Staff -

Shot in the head, put in jail, tortured: Karsevak Jairaj Yadav passed away after fighting death for 32 years, daughters say ‘Ram Mandir a...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Wild wild Bihar: Car parking argument leads to 4 murders in Aurangabad; 6 arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorist Squad arrests ISIS Aligarh module terrorist Faizan Bakhtiyar

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com