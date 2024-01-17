On 17th January, Iran launched drone and missile assaults on terrorist bases at the border areas inside Pakistan claiming to hit two Jaish al-Adl terrorist sites. The strikes came a day after the elite Revolutionary Guards conducted similar strikes on Iraq and Syria.

Pakistan issued a forceful statement condemning Iran’s “unprovoked violation of its airspace” and warning of “consequences”. Ever since the military attacks, Pakistan has also been exposed to a series of insult comedies online.

Visual representation of what Iran did with Pakistan pic.twitter.com/oITSCryMDH — rae (@ChillamChilli) January 17, 2024

Indian netizens have been equating the Iran attacks with Balakote airstrikes. An X user wrote, “Indian fighter jets crossed LoC & PAF was sleeping. India fired BrahMos missile, Pak Army was still sleeping. Now, Iran conducted strikes on Pakistan & Pak was caught sleeping again. Exposes inefficient Pak surveillance capacity in wake of any attack.”

Despite a seething reality check from across the world, Pakistanis are daydreaming about retaliating against Pakistan. Whereas other Pakistani netizens are busy whining about Pakistan’s loss against New Zealand.

Terrorist Iran will face a strong reaction



We considered Iran as our brother But in view of Iran's recent terrorist behavior, we now consider it an enemy, not a friend.



Yesterday, Iran violated Pakistan's airspace



An X user PCA Abdullah official warned that Iran will face a strong reaction. “Terrorist Iran will face a strong reaction. We considered Iran as our brother but in view of Iran’s recent terrorist behavior, we now consider it an enemy, not a friend. Yesterday, Iran violated Pakistan’s airspace. Two innocent girls were martyred in the IRGC terrorist attack.”

This is now a good chance for Pakistan army to retaliate iran strongly if not then they will do this again. #macron20h #ابو_عبيدة #IranAttackPakistan #GazaGeniocide https://t.co/65idsvQS0C — Hassan Khan (@HassanKhan317) January 17, 2024

Another Pakistani wrote that the attack by Iran was a good chance for the Pakistani army to retaliate against Iran strongly or else Iran would repeat the attack.

To #ISPR and General Syed Asim Munir, it’s time to take a decision, it’s time to show #Iran that Pakistan Army has the capability to retaliate. Children died. Airspace violated. Don’t just condemn, take action. We have a powerful army, it’s time to prove it! We are angry!!! 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/dkTMoXEuSy — Saad Kaiser 🇵🇰 (@TheSaadKaiser) January 16, 2024

A Pakistani YouTuber Saad Kaiser advised his military to “show Iran that Pakistan Army has the capability to retaliate”.

“To #ISPR and General Syed Asim Munir, it’s time to take a decision, it’s time to show #Iran that Pakistan Army has the capability to retaliate. Children died. Airspace violated. Don’t just condemn, take action. We have a powerful army, it’s time to prove it! We are angry!!!” he wrote.

There's no tragedy in life like the death of a child.Things never get back to the way they were



Iran has no right to attack inside Pakistan even if it is against terrorists.Such attacks are carried out jointly. The military and agencies of both sides work together#MissileAttack https://t.co/jPjiBL5EMU — bintayiqbal🇵🇰🇵🇸 (@BintayIqbal12) January 17, 2024

Another Pakistani wrote on X that Iran has not right to attack inside Pakistan even if it is against terrorists.

IMRAN KHAN is the only one who can defend Pakistan against external Pressure.#Iran#ISPR #ImranKhan pic.twitter.com/fkCiISLDKB — Shahzad Ijaz (@ShahzadIjaz10) January 17, 2024

Meanwhile, PTI supporters used this opportunity to campaign for Imran Khan. A supporter wrote, “Imran Khan is the only one who can defend Pakistan against external pressure.”

I strongly condemn what #Iran has done. The breach of our sovereign land is unacceptable & unbearable. The talk about our forces' capability is a separate topic. Political & economic crisis is our internal matter. Don't bring it to discussion. #Iran leadership has lost their mind — Tauqeer Odhana (@Astro_Odhana) January 17, 2024

The remaining half of Pakistanis on X have been decrying Pakistan’s loss to New Zealand which seems to appear bigger to them that what unfolded with Iran.