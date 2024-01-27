On Saturday (27th January), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath fulfilled the wish of Asian Games gold medalist Parul Chaudhary, who wanted to become the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in the UP police cadre.

In a tweet posted by the Uttar Pradesh index, it said, “Promise delivered! Parul Chaudhary is now officially DSP, UP Police. Appointment letter handed over by CM Yogi today.”

Parul Chaudhary scripted history in October 2023 by becoming the first Indian woman to win a 5000-metre race in the Asian Games. She had also clinched the silver medal in the 3000-metre steeplechase.

A native of Eklota village in Meerut city of Uttar Pradesh, Parul Chaudhary worked as a Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) for Western Railways in Mumbai.

Following her victory in the 5000-metre race in the Asian Games, the athlete was heard saying, “In our UP, it takes a gold medal to get you the post of DSP. I hope this effort gets me that position.”

“In the last 50 metres, I was thinking that my government would give me a nice job. If it is a DSP, nothing like it,” she further added. Parul Chaudhary has now been made the DSP in the Uttar Pradesh police cadre by the Yogi government.