Pran Pratishtha: Kashmiri girl sings Ram Bhajan in Pahadi language, artist from Sangli makes rangoli designs traveling across 25 cities to Ayodhya

The grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha is just three days away. Celebrations are underway across the country and the world to mark the momentous occasion.

Videos of devotees from various parts of the country celebrating are doing rounds on social media. One such video of a girl from Kashmir has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter.

Jammu and Kashmir- Batool Zehra, a college Ist year student from Uri sings Ram bhajan in Pahari language to connect J&K with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, to be held on 22nd January in Ayodhya, UP. pic.twitter.com/XuyRnzLIgD — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 15, 2024

A Kashmiri girl named Batool Zehra’s video singing a Ram Bhajan has won the internet. Zehra, a first-year college student from Uri in J&K, sang the Ram Bhajan in Pahari language dedicating the same to the Pran Pratishtha.

The video of the singer was shot in the backdrop of the beautiful valley of J&K. The video has garnered over 233k views.

Speaking to PTI, Zehra said, “I wrote a Ram Bhajan in the Pahadi language recent which became viral on the internet. I believe that as the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple is nearing Ayodhya, we the people of Jammu and Kashmir should also have contribution in it.”

She further said, “Out L-G is a Hindu but he does not discriminate against us on the basis of religion while carrying out development work. Our Imam Hussain has also taught us that the followers of the Prophet love the country in which they live. Loving one’s country is part of being faithful.”

Another heartwarming video of a rangoli maker has gone viral drawing attention to the deep devotion of devotees. Sunil Kumbhar from Maharashtra’s Sangli has covered a distance of 25 cities to Ayodhya by drawing rangoli patterns in all the cities.

Speaking to DD News, Kumbhar said that he has come to Ayodhya on his own to offer his art on the Divine Feet of Ram Lalla.

“I have been making rangolis since 30 years and I wanted to offer my art on to the feet of Shri Ram. I will be making rangoli here (in Ayodhya outside Ram Temple) with 2,000 kg of rangoli. And while coming here, I made this rangoli in 25 cities covering Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.”

“Right now I have 1,000 kg rangoli. I will use at least 500 kg today (17th January) and will see the rest tomorrow,” Kumbhar said ending on the note Jai Shri Ram.

Kumbhar can be seen making a Rangoli pattern at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Ayodhya using a steel tumbler with a handle and with holes at the bottom to filter the rangoli design.

The video has been widely shared by netizens earning the artist a much-deserved appreciation for his devotion.