Punjab: Pro-Khalistanis attack retired Army officer after he removed Bhindranwale’s portrait from Gurdwara

On 28th January, pro-Khalistani elements attacked the president of the Gurdwara management committee, Col Harsimran Singh (retd), after he removed Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s portrait from Gurdwara premises. The incident occurred on the birth anniversary of Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh in Gurdwara Janam Asthan Baba Deep Singh at village Pahuwind in district Tarn Taran of Punjab.

Following the clash, the police somehow managed to rescue the severely injured Col Singh (retd) in his car. The said Gurdwara is not under Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).

A video of Col Harsimran Singh (retd) went viral on social media, where he was seen asking a group of pro-Khalistanis to remove a portrait of Bhindranwale from Gurdwara premises. When they refused, Col Singh (retd) removed the portrait himself. In the viral video, Col Singh (retd) was seen asking the group of pro-Khalistanis not to place the portrait on Gurdwara premises. His supporters also objected to the poster and stood by his decision. When the group of pro-Khalistanis did not pay heed to his requests, Col Singh (retd) removed the portrait himself, and it was taken away. He was heard saying, “It will not be allowed to put up this poster here”.

A brave old Singh Saab refused to install potrait of #Bindrawala in #GuruduwaraSahibji at birthplace of #BabaDeepSingh on their birth anniversary village #Pahuwind #Amritsar may be tommorow by force this old man has to change his decision coz of radicals 👍 for Today. pic.twitter.com/q75xFa4HpP — Porus ਪੋਰਸ (@porusofpanjab) January 27, 2024

After the video went viral, Shiromani Akali Dal Amritsar’s leader, Harpal Singh Bler, reached the Gurdwara and accused the administration of hurting Sikh sentiments. He said, “We demanded registration of a first information report (FIR) against the president for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiments.” By that time, a large group of pro-Khalistanis reached the Gurdwara with batons and swords. The police sensed the troubling situation and tried to escort the Gurdwara committee president safely from the spot.

The man in car is elderly Retd Colonel. His crime was objecting to installation of #Bhindranwale’s portrait at a revered Sikh shrine yesterday.

This is religious freedom #Khalistanis demand —to issue their Talibani diktats & coerce you to live like Dhimmis.pic.twitter.com/me3tY6cWaC — Puneet Sahani (@puneet_sahani) January 28, 2024

However, pro-Khalistanis attacked Col Singh (retd) and were severely injured. In follow-up videos that went viral on social media, police were seen trying to save Col Singh (retd) sitting in his car from the attackers. There was blood on the spot. The cops somehow managed to escort him to a safer place. Reports suggest that people from both sides got injured in the clash. Police refused to provide details into the matter.

Another video getting viral on social media where Rtd #ColonelHarsimranSingh might be brutually injured during the clash with goons, blood stains can be seen on the road.#Pahuwind #Punjab https://t.co/FLN4lEDvjX pic.twitter.com/F2V51ARHp9 — Porus ਪੋਰਸ (@porusofpanjab) January 29, 2024

In a statement, Col Singh (retd) said, “We objected to displaying of Bhindranwale’s portrait near ‘joras’ (shoes of devotees) were kept. Besides, the Sikh volunteers had set up a tent without the permission of the gurdwara management.”

Bhikhiwind Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Preetinder Singh said that some persons attacked the vehicle when police took Col Singh (retd) to a safer place. He said, “When the police were taking the president to a safer place, some persons attacked the vehicle. Persons from both sides were injured. An inspector-rank official has also sustained injuries. Talk between both the parties is going on to settle the dispute.”

It is unclear if any FIR was registered in the matter or not. OpIndia tried contacting DSP Singh but could not connect.

Who is Col Harsimran Singh (retd)?

Col Harsimran Singh (retd) served in the Indian Army for 31 years. He authored a book on Sikh warrior Baba Deep Singh titled “Deep Singh Shaheed – The Man in the Legend”, published in 2022. Col Singh (retd) retired from the Army in 2011.