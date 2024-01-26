Friday, January 26, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Raja Ramchandra Ki Jai' reverberates on Kartavya Path as Rajputana Rifles march on the...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Raja Ramchandra Ki Jai’ reverberates on Kartavya Path as Rajputana Rifles march on the 75th Republic Day parade

Its motto is 'Veer Bhogaya Vasundarah' and the war cry is 'Raja Ram Chandra Ki Jai!:

ANI
Rajputana Rifles
Rajputana Rifles marching on Kartavya Path, image via ANI
10

Rajputana Rifles led by Lieutenant Sanyam Chaudhary of 20th Batallion marched past the Kartavya Path as part of the Republic Day parade, with war cry ‘Raja Ram Chandra Ki Jai!’ echoing in sync on their mouths.

With first battalion of Rajputana Rifles having being raised in 1775, it is the oldest Rifle Regiment of the Indian Army.

It also has the distinction of winning the first Victoria Cross in 1856. The Regiment has displayed exceptional valour and bravery, wherever it has been deployed.

During the Kargil war of 1999, the gallant action of 7th & 11th battalions of Rajputana Rifles led to the capture of Tololing and Haneefuddin sector.

The Regiment has a rare and impeccable distinction of winning 10 Arjuna Awards.

Subedar Neeraj Chopra and Subedar Deepak Punia have brought laurels in the Olympic and Asian Games for the nation.

Its motto is ‘Veer Bhogaya Vasundarah’ and the war cry is ‘Raja Ram Chandra Ki Jai!:

Meanwhile, India is celebrating its momentous platinum celebrations of the country’s Republic Day with an enthralling showcase of its military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic ‘Kartavya Path’ in the national capital.

Viksit Bharat’s rich cultural diversity, the ‘Aatmanirbhar’ military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

For the first time ever, an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down the Kartavya Path. Women pilots will also enthral the audience during the Indian Air Force’s fly-past, representing Nari Shakti (women power).

Based on the twin themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka’, this year’s parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests – an initiative which will provide an opportunity to people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.

Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will also take part.

The grand performance includes 30 folk dance styles uniquely prevalent in different states, as well as contemporary classical dance and Bollywood styles. The artists include tribal dancers, folk dancers, and classical dancers.

As per officials, over 8,000 security personnel have been deployed and security has been increased with the help of technology and human intelligence surveillance in Delhi.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajputana Rifles war cry, Rajputana Rifles Ramchandra Ki Jai
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Kerala Governor Arif Mohd Khan points towards conflict of interest after Rohington Nariman makes remarks against him, says father Fali gets money from Kerala...

OpIndia Staff -

“India pursuing independent foreign policy, not easy in today’s world”: President Putin heaps praise on PM Modi’s leadership

ANI -

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra denied permission in Siliguri, TMC refuses to join: Mamata says ‘they didn’t bother to inform me’

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu, whose leaders want to eradicate Sanatan Dharma, give ‘communal harmony’ award to fake news peddler and Islamist Mohammad Zubair: Details

Siddhi Somani -

Uttar Pradesh: Islamists in Bareilly attack Hindu family for celebrating Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

OpIndia Staff -

Even if shots had been fired, the disputed structure at Ram Janmabhoomi was bound to be demolished that day: An eyewitness account of December...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

From Jageshwar Yadav of Chhattisgarh to ‘Nariyal Amma’ of Andaman & Nicobar: How Padma Awards celebrate India’s unsung heroes

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Zubair raped a Dalit girl in Noida, blackmailed her to convert to Islam, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘Pakistan will reap what it sows’; Ministry of External Affairs rejects Pakistan’s claim that Indian agents killed two of their citizen terrorists

OpIndia Staff -

132 Padma Awards 2024: Venkaiah Naidu, Chiranjeevi, among 5 Padma Vibhushan recipients, Foxconn CEO awarded Padma Bhushan

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
39,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com