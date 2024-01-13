Ram Mandir is being inaugurated after 500 years of struggle but naysayers want to pick up on petty issues. Here’s a word of advise for them

Two once-in-a-century events will unfold simultaneously on 22nd January. One, the Ram Mandir inauguration and Pran Pratishtha after a 500-year-long wait for Hindus and two, the undoing of the Hindu-hating narrative of Leftists, Islamists and their political masters.

The ecosystem knows this too well, so they have been whimpering and whining left, right and centre every time there is a development about Ram Mandir.

Earlier the Opposition including the Congress has taken a jibe at the BJP saying “Mandir wahin banayenge, tareekh nahin batayenge” (will make the mandir but won’t give the date). Now that there is a countdown to the day of inauguration on 22nd January, the same peopel are asking the BJP why it is in a hurry to inaugurate the temple.

Then there’s the criticism that the Ram Mandir is structurally incomplete, cannot be inaugurated yet and is being inaugurated for political reasons. It is shameful how the Congress is shooting its gun off the shoulders of Dharmagurus, simply for the pleasure of criticising PM Modi.

With all due respect and reverence for the Divine Seat and capacity of Joshimath Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Shri Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Ji, the fact that Bhagwan Shri Ram is returning to his birthplace symbolises that Dharma is being reinstated and the adharma that prevailed 500 years ago has lost.

What we are witnessing in this life and time before our eyes is the manifestation of the victory of right over wrong, the manifestation that truth always prevails – these words which we read in our scriptures through our historical tales; moreover, we are witnessing this manifestation in Kali Yuga!

So even if the means to this end was political, which it isn’t, then so be it. If politics has led Bharat and Bharatiyas to uphold Dharma today, then my naman to such politics.

I do, at the same time apologise to the Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya for taking the undeserved liberty to criticise the Divine knowledge of The Dharmaguru. The akhandta (completeness) of the Ram Mandir is surely key and tradition would want that due process be followed. But so long as the Garbha Griha (sanctum sanctorum) is complete, the temple is set to be inaugurated.

But then again, we are living in times where the ecosystem (not including Jyotirpeeth Shankaracharya Ji) will leave no stone unturned in wanting to delay the welcome of our Prabhu Ram. Hasn’t He been denied the loving arms of His Dashrath Mahal for too long now? Hasn’t His existence been questioned enough?

After defeatist insults, exhausting court battles, and propaganda that jolted our faith for decades only for Dharma to prevail stronger, this is certainly not the time to question the architectural technicalities of the Ram Mandir.

Moving on to the most central objection of the ecosystem, that is, the presence of the Prime Minister at the event.

Who else do these anti-Hindus expect to attend the grand ceremony? The Congress which has declined the invite, thank you so much; the SP whose chief says he doesn’t know who came to invite; the Leftists for their “religion is the opium of the masses” faith or Islamists who want to blow up kafirs (infidels)?

Moreover, how conveniently are they ignoring that representative heads of all religions have been invited to the grand ceremony, as they were on 5th August 2020 for the Ram Janmabhoomi Bhoomi pujan?

A sad liberal on X, formerly Twitter, also went on to say that he finds it scary that kar sevaks are visiting to distribute the Holy Akshat (rice) and pamphlets of the Ram Mandir for the inauguration on 22nd January.

People who are eagerly waiting for the pavitra Akshat are yet to get it but these Ravan bhakts are getting it so easily???

Hey Prabhu yeh kaisa ghor kaliyug hai!!!

😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OuylEwWgCt — Candid_Shweta (@CandidShweta) January 13, 2024

“How many of you have had kar sevaks ring your bell and give you pamphlets and a small token of the upcoming Ram Mandir to keep at home? Happened in both Ahmedabad and Bangalore and it is scary,” wrote peeleraja on X.

These are the kind of people who have demonised Holy Hindu terms and concepts like kar seva and kar sevaks. And to do so, they have used the Babri demolition, with precisely edited news visualisation and news headlines to support their narrative to show Ram, Ram Mandir, Ram Bhakts and Sanatana Dharma in a bad light.

Although, all of the above appears like deja vu. Ahead of Bhoomi pujan in 2020, the same ecosystem objected to it citing covid, objecting to PM Modi’s presence, CM Yogi Adityanath’s presence, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s presence, Home Minister Amit Shah’s presence; the muhurt (timing of Bhoomi pujan) and the sculpture of Shri Ram.

Irrespective, the auspicious Bhoomi pujan went on and now, finally, the inauguration day is fast approaching. Similarly, no excuses, comments, political statements or objections can interrupt the inauguration from happening, the haters should know as much by now.

The repetitive petty objections by the ecosystem is tiring and unbelievable at the same time considering that Hindus have won, perhaps for the first time, in Kali Yuga with the return of Ram Lalla after 500 years. This is the time to celebrate Shri Ram and not try to find excuses to whine about.