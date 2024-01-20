Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed made threats against Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya on the night of 19th January, per a report in News18. The terror outfit released a statement and claimed that the temple was going to be inaugurated following the “killing of innocent Muslims.”

Ayodhya has been placed on high alert in response to the threat. Leading intelligence sources have stated that all required safety measures are being implemented and the situation is currently under control. Prior to the Republic Day celebrations on 26th January, the nation’s security is already on high alert, according to the top sources.

The terror group’s proclamation was deemed insignificant by security agencies who asserted, “Jaish’s statement is meaningless and they are proxies of Pakistan ISI.” The former even compared the situation to that of Al Aqsa while threatening the temple in Ayodhya. Jordan is in charge of the Al Aqsa mosque situated in Jerusalem which is regarded as the third-holiest place in Islam. Visitation to the site is allowed, however, prayer is not allowed for non-Muslims there.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have traditionally been sparked by the mosque. Rocket and aerial attacks were exchanged during a confrontation between Palestinians and Israeli police within the Al Aqsa mosque in April of last year. Before daybreak, armed police wearing riot gear raided the mosque’s prayer hall in an attempt to free “law-breaking youths and masked agitators” who had locked themselves inside after evening prayers.

The temple’s “pran pratishtha (consecration ceremony) is set to happen on 22nd January from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the event.

Over 7,000 people from an array of industries and occupations have received invitations to the event in which thousands of people are likely to participate.