On Saturday (6th January), former Shiv Sena leader Ramesh Solanki filed a police complaint against the makers of the film ‘Annapoorani’ for demeaning Lord Ram and hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Solanki, the founder of Hindu IT Cell, wrote to the Chief Inspector of the Lokmanya Tilak police station, seeking action against the anti-Hindu nature of the feature film.

‘Annapoorani’ was released on Netflix on 28th December last year and is the 75th film of Tamil actress Nayanthara. The movie is produced by Trident Arts, Zee Studios and Naad Studios.

At a time when the whole world is rejoicing in anticipation of the Pran Pratishtha of Bhagwan Shri Ram Mandir, this anti-Hindu film Annapoorani has been released on Netflix, produced by Zee Studios, Naad Sstudios

“At a time when the whole world is rejoicing that the Shri Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha will happen on 22nd Jan, this film demeans our Prabhu Shri Ram and is intentionally released to hurt Hindu sentiments,” Ramesh Solanki stated in his police complaint.

According to the Hindu activist, the movie ‘Annapoorani’ featured several objectionable scenes. Those include the offering of Namaz (Islamic prayer) by the daughter of a Hindu Brahmin temple priest, glorification of love jihad, and falsehoods about Lord Ram and Maa Sita devouring meat in Ramayana.

“(The) actress doesn’t go to the temple but goes to Farhan’s place for Iftaari. Visuals of the girl’s father doing Sandhya and grandmother doing Mala are intercut with their daughter eating & consuming meat,” Ramesh Solanki pointed out.

वाल्मीकि ने रामायण में कहाँ है – जब वनवास में भूख लगी थी, राम लक्ष्मण और सीता ने जानवरों को मारकर और पकाकर खाया था। रामायण में लिखा है की उन्होंने मांस खाया था – Dialogue in anti-Hindu movie Annapoornai produced by Zee Studios, Naad & Trident, released on Netflix

He added, “The actress’s father is a temple priest, making Bhog for Bhagwan Vishnu since 7 generations but his daughter is shown to cook meat, fall in love with Muslim, goes for Ramzan Iftaar & offers Namaz.”

The founder of the Hindu IT Cell emphasised, “A devout Hindu’s daughter, offering Namaz to cook Biryani, and is supported by Farhaan while quoting that Shri Ram was a meat eater, is done with the sole intent to demean Hindus and Bhagwan Shri Ram.”

Ramesh Solanki sought the registration of the First Information Report (FIR) against Annapoorani’s director Nilesh Krishnaa, actress Nayanthara, producers Jatin Sethi, R Ravindran and Punit Goenka, Chief Business officer of Zee Studios Shariq Patel and Netflix India Head Monika Shergil.