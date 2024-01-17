Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Statue of Mulayam Singh Yadav eating dates will be installed at Ayodhya’s Dhannipur Mosque, will be cleansed using water from Dargahs: Rashtriya Hindu Dal

Rashtriya Hindu Dal said that if Akhilesh Yadav wishes, a Namaji cap will be ordered from Delhi's Jama Masjid and placed on the statue

OpIndia Staff
Rashtriya Hindu Dal announces to install Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue in Dhannipur Mosque
Rashtriya Hindu Dal announces to install Mulayam Singh Yadav's statue in Dhannipur Mosque (Image Source - UP Tak & India Times / OpIndia Hindi)
Varanasi’s Rashtriya Hindu Dal has announced that they will install a statue of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav in the mosque which will be constructed in Dhannipur, Ayodhya. The National President of the outfit has also sent a letter to the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav – Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav. In the letter, he requested Akhilesh Yadav to be present at the time of installing his father’s statue in the mosque.

Roshan Pandey wrote in his letter to Akhilesh Yadav that his “Jannati (Heavenly) Father Mulayam Singh” struggled throughout his life for the Muslim community. He mentioned that Mulayam Singh Yadav dedicated his entire life to oppose the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and gave orders to massacre Karsevaks. Pandey argued that while Mulayam Singh Yadav may not have contributed to the Ram Mandir, he definitely contributed to the construction of a mosque, which is now coming in Dhannipur, Ayodhya, as per the Supreme Court verdict.

The National President of Rashtriya Hindu Dal added that Mulayam’s statue will be installed in the Dhannipur mosque to acknowledge this contribution and pay tribute to him. He mentioned that the stone to be used for carving the statue will be brought from Kichhauchha Sharif Dargah. Subsequently, the stone will be cleansed using water from various dargahs, including Ajmer Sharif, Haji Ali, Darul Uloom Deoband, and Kaliyar Sharif.

Roshan Pandey has said that for the event, he will also invite those Muslim Maulanas with whom Mulayam Singh Yadav used to observe Roza and Iftari. 

Going further, Roshan Pandey inquired that if Akhilesh Yadav wishes, a Namaji cap will be ordered from Delhi’s Jama Masjid and placed on the statue. According to Pandey, Mulayam’s statue will be similar to the pictures seen during Iftaar, where he used to eat dates with Muslims.

Roshan Pandey has stated that the statue will be installed in the mosque at the time of Akhilesh Yadav’s choosing. He has also appealed to invite Muslims from Muslim countries like Palestine, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Palestine-Gaza to this program, where slogans of Jai Samajwad should be raised. 

Pandey has also sought permission from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulema Ul Hind to install Mulayam Singh’s statue in the courtyard of the Dhannipur mosque. He emphasised that he will bear all the expenses incurred but it would be great if someone extended support. 

Regarding the installation of an idol in the mosque, Pandey noted that AIMPLB and Jamiat may have objection to it as Islam does not allow it. However, he gave a counterargument to this.

He has argued that there should not be any problem with the statue of Mulayam Singh in the mosque because there was a lot of uproar regarding the picture of Muhammad Ali Jinnah being kept in AMU. He also cited the example of the statues of Tipu Sultan in Karnataka. He has also appealed to both these organisations to name this mosque ‘Mulayam Masjid’.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

