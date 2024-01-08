Why re-election of Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina is good news for India

On Sunday (7th December), Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clinched her fourth consecutive term and secured another five years in office.

Her party Awami League and its allies won 223 out of the 300 Parliamentary seats in the federal elections, despite attempts by the United States to bring about a ‘regime change‘ in the country.

The main Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which has been involved in violence in the run-up to the elections, had boycotted the polls.

Bangladeshi prime minister wins fifth term



Sheikh Hasina has defeated her token opposition to become the country’s longest-serving leaderhttps://t.co/XkhH2jGamO pic.twitter.com/Xns7CPKsDx — RT (@RT_com) January 7, 2024

While speaking about the development, Bangladeshi Law Minister Anisul Huq said, “We have continued the democratic process which has given this political stability. I think the world should credit Sheikh Hasina for that. (Her biggest achievement) is the confidence that she has ushered in in the minds of the people of Bangladesh. They have come to believe in themselves.”

Sheikh Hasina first assumed office in 1996 and has been the longest-serving leader in the country’s history. Under her leadership, Bangladesh has experienced tremendous economic growth and has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the region.

The per-capita income of the country has tripled between 2010 and 2019 and about 2.5 crore people were successfully lifted out of poverty in the past 20 years.

Political career of Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina had a remarkable and enduring political career that spans several decades. She was born on 28th September 1947 into the family of ‘Bangabhandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of Bangladesh.

Her journey in politics began early and was shaped by the events surrounding the creation of independent Bangladesh in 1971. Sheikh Hasina’s father and family members were assassinated during a military coup in 1975.

Despite personal and political challenges, she remained committed to Bangabandhu’s vision of a democratic and prosperous Bangladesh. Sheikh Hasina became the leader of the Awami League in the 1980s.

Her first term as Prime Minister began on 23rd 1996. It was characterised by economic reforms and infrastructure development. Her key areas of focus have been social welfare, education, and poverty reduction.

After a setback in the 2001 elections due to State interference by the caretaker government, Sheikh Hasina emerged as the leader of the opposition.

Following the two-year rule of a military-backed caretaker government, she led her party to a decisive victory in the December 2008 parliamentary elections. She assumed office for the second time on January 6, 2009.

She enacted laws to establish the International Crimes Tribunal to prosecute those responsible for crimes against humanity during Bangladesh’s Liberation War in 1971.

Her commitment to democratic values and social progress has earned her international recognition. She has received several awards and honorary doctorates from various universities for her contributions to social work, peace, and stability.

As Bangladesh looks towards the future, Sheikh Hasina remains a primary figure in the country’s political landscape. She is known for her strong stance against fundamentalism, militancy, and terrorism.

Relationship with India and its significance

One of the key highlights of Sheikh Hasina’s political career has been her commitment to regional cooperation and stability. Under her leadership, Bangladesh has fostered strong ties with neighbouring countries, especially India.

The improvement of bilateral relations has led to collaborative efforts in trade, security, and connectivity, which has indirectly contributed to the overall development of the region. Sheikh Hasina’s tenure in Bangladesh witnessed a significant collaboration with India in terms of intelligence sharing and security matters.

It has helped India in addressing concerns related to insurgents, terrorists, and separatists. The 2013 Extradition Treaty further strengthened mutual trust, aiding both countries in managing security challenges.

The handover of key terrorists such as Anup Chetia of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), demonstrated Sheikh Hasina’s commitment to combating cross-border threats.

Her resolute stance against Islamist groups, including Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, has resulted in a decrease in terrorist activities. Sheikh Hasina’s no-nonsense approach has been crucial in maintaining stability and safeguarding against elements hostile to India.

The re-election of Prime Minister Hasina holds strategic importance for India’s security. Under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership,anti-India activities and influence of Pakistan-backed terrorists have largely been curbed.

India is the largest trade partner of Bangladesh in South Asia. Despite disruptions caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, bilateral trade witnessed a growth of almost 44%.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) pointed out that India and Bangladesh’s geographical locations complement each other and offer the opportunity for better connectivity and economic development.

🇮🇳🇧🇩| Scripting a new chapter in connectivity!



PM @narendramodi & PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh jointly inaugurated three crucial infrastructure projects bolstering power and railways connectivity in the region:



🔹Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link

🔹Khulna-Mongla Port… pic.twitter.com/sEx1qU7aBb — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) November 1, 2023

Several development projects were initiated last year by PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina to boost trade and connectivity between Bangladesh and Northeastern states.

It must be mentioned that India’s strategic interests lie in maintaining friendly relations with Bangladesh including securing transport routes for its north-eastern states and countering Chinese influence in the region.

US interference in Bangladesh elections

Ahead of elections in Bangladesh, the United States government, its agencies and the embedded media were called out for orchestrating a ‘regime change operation’ in Bangladesh.

Attempts were made to distort the public perception of incumbent Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and present her as an ‘autocratic leader.’

The Joe Biden-led-US government was accused of election interference under the pretext of ‘saving democracy’ and conducting ‘free and fair elections’ in the Islamic Republic.

Coercion, virtue signalling and arm twisting were being carried out by the US in Bangladesh through its representatives, agencies and policies.

However, nothing could impact the Faith of the people in the incumbent government and the re-election of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh.