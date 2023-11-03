Friday, November 3, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIs the US orchestrating a ‘regime change’ operation in Bangladesh? Here is what we...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Is the US orchestrating a ‘regime change’ operation in Bangladesh? Here is what we know so far

Attempts are now being made to distort the public perception of incumbent Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and present her as an 'autocratic leader.'

Dibakar Dutta
US govt accused of election interference in Bangladesh, conducting 'regime change' operation
Sheikh Hasina with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden (Photo Credits: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha)
6

Elections in Bangladesh are scheduled to take place in January 2024. Sheikh Hasina-led-Awami League is seeking re-election for the third consecutive term. She has been the Prime Minister of the country since 2009.

With just two months away from the elections, the United States government, its agencies and the embedded media are called out for orchestrating a ‘regime change operation’ in Bangladesh.

Attempts are now being made to distort the public perception of incumbent Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and present her as an ‘autocratic leader.’ The Joe Biden-led-US government is accused of election interference under the pretext of ‘saving democracy’ and conducting ‘free and fair elections’ in the Islamic Republic.

On Thursday (2nd November), Time magazine put Sheikh Hasina on its front cover and accused the Bangladeshi Prime Minister of comprising democratic values in the country.

It published a contentious article titled ‘Sheikh Hasina and the Future of Democracy in Bangladesh’ to cast aspersions about the state of affairs in the nation. This bears an uncanny resemblance to Time magazine’s hitjob against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The targeting of Sheikh Hasina by the US government’s embedded media apparatus comes just days after US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Peter Haas, directed the ruling Awami League to engage in dialogue with the Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Haas went out of his way to conduct a meeting with Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal and claimed, “Any action that undermines the democratic elections process — including violence, preventing people from exercising their right to peaceful assembly and internet access – call into question the ability to conduct free and fair elections.”

On Saturday (28th October), the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs of the US State Department tweeted, “The United States condemns today’s political violence in Dhaka. We call for calm and restraint on all sides and will review all violent incidents for possible visa restrictions.”

The development came hours after members of the Opposition BNP clashed with the police and engaged in violence in the hopes of ousting the ruling Awami League government.

In May this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinkedn introduced a new visa policy, restricting the travel of Bangladeshis who are supposedly involved in undermining democratic elections in Bangladesh.

He had said in a tweet, “Today, I announced a new visa policy to promote free and fair elections. Under this policy, we can impose visa restrictions on individuals and their immediate family members if they are responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.”

“Our message today to the people of Bangladesh is that we stand behind you,” the spokesperson for the US State Department, Matthew Miller, justified the arm twisting.

In July 2023, Miller dismissed allegations of electoral interference by the US government in Bangladesh.

He claimed in defence, “I don’t know why anyone would object to us calling for free and fair elections. And as I said in response to another question earlier, we don’t consider it interference in internal affairs when other countries raise our elections process with us.  We welcome those discussions as an opportunity to strengthen our democracy, and we don’t know why any other countries would object.

“We do not support one political party over the other; we support a genuine democratic process,” the spokesperson for the US State Department justified its government’s policy to undermine foreign governments in the name of ‘saving democracy.’

Earlier on February 14, 2023, the Counselor of the State Department, Derek Chollet, visited Bangladesh and warned, “The United States’ strongest partnerships in the world are with strong democracies. And, to the extent democracy is weakening anywhere, it’s going to be a limiting factor in our ability to cooperate.”

“It doesn’t mean we won’t cooperate, it doesn’t mean our relationship won’t be important, but it just will be a limiting factor when it comes to business investment,” he further threatened.

In December last year, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas attended a political event, aimed at highlighting the cases of ‘forced disappearances’ supposedly carried out by the Sheikh Hasina government.

‘Surrogate’ targeting of Bangladeshi government

Besides its official handles, agencies and diplomats, the United States is casting aspersions on the Sheikh Hasina government through its ‘surrogate’ think tanks, media outlets and sponsored individuals.

For instance, on 29th October, Derek J Grossman of the American think tank ‘RAND Corporation’ tweeted, “Bangladesh is on the verge of political chaos.”

On 26th October this year, the Organisation Mondiale Contre la Torture (OMCT) published a contentious article titled ‘Bangladesh: Government must end torture ahead of elections’ to insinuate that Sheikh Hasina is an oppressive leader with no ‘tolerance’ for dissent.

Screengrab of the article by OMCT

Sheikh Hasina reacts to US attempt to undermine her govt

The constant virtue signalling has prompted a bitter war of words between the Sheikh Hasina government and the United States. “Is (US President) Biden holding dialogue with Mr Trump? If Biden sits with Trump for dialogue, then I will hold the dialogue (with opposition),” the Bangladeshi PM pointed out.

She emphasised, “No dialogue with the killers. This is Bangladesh. People of the country also do not want any dialogue with killers. “BNP is a terrorist party, as a terrorist party they need to get a good lesson.”

Although Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly reiterated her commitment to conduct free and fair elections, the US government has refused to budge.

Through its agencies, favourable media houses and representatives based in Bangladesh, the United States is adamant about ‘regime change operation’ in the name of restoring democracy.

“They (US) are trying to eliminate democracy and introduce a government that will not have a democratic existence…It’ll be an undemocratic action,” she said in a statement in April this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssheikh hasina awami league, bangladesh 2024 elections, us election interference bangladesh, regime change bangladesh
Dibakar Dutta
Dibakar Duttahttps://dibakardutta.in/
Centre-Right. Political analyst. Assistant Editor @Opindia. Reach me at [email protected]

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,877FollowersFollow
34,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com