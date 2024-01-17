In yet another horrendous flying experience, a passenger on a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Bengaluru got stuck inside the loo of a SpiceJet for almost an hour on Tuesday morning due to an alleged malfunction of the lavatory door lock.

As per reports, following the deactivation of the seat belt sign at 2:13 am after departure from Mumbai, a male passenger headed to the restroom but became unexpectedly locked inside. He remained in the confined space until the aircraft landed in Bengaluru at 3:10 am, at which point technicians were able to unlock the door.

The passenger reportedly sought help from the crew members after he couldn’t open the door to the lavatory from inside. The crew members slipped in a note through the cracks in the folding door of the loo, asking him to remain calm while expressing their inability to open the door from the outside.

“Sir, we tried our best to open the door. However, we could not open it. Do not panic; we are landing in a few minutes. So please the commode lid, sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, the engineer will come. Do not panic,” the note read.

The passenger remained in the lavatory until the plane landed at the Bengaluru airport, upon which a technician helped wrench the door open, following which he received immediate medical support.

SpiceJet issued a statement, apologising for the incident and affirming that the passenger would receive a complete refund. The airline also noted that the traveller received assistance throughout the entirety of the journey.

Earlier this week, passengers travelling from IndiGo airlines in several cities across the country had to face severe delays purportedly due to harsh weather conditions, as reported by the airlines to the DGCA. The delays sparked outrage among passengers, with many untoward incidents reported, notably the assault on a cabin crew member by a fellow passenger.