Monday, January 8, 2024
News Reports
Sringeri Math calls out false-propaganda: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji has expressed no displeasure over Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya

Sringeri Math has categorically asserted that Jagadguru Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji has not expressed displeasure over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya.

Sringeri Math Jagaduru has not expressed displeasure on Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Math releases official statement
Sringeri Math Jagaduru has not expressed displeasure on Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Math releases official statement
In an official statement released through its official Twitter handle, the Sringeri Math has categorically asserted that Jagadguru Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji has not expressed displeasure over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya. The official release stressed that it was false propaganda by the ill-wishers of Sanatan Dharma and urged all Astikas (devotees) to only rely on information released through Math’s official platforms. 

Taking to X, Sringeri Math shared this important announcement with all Astikas and attached a letter signed by the CEO and administrator of Sringeri Math. The official letters are in three languages – Hindi, English, and Kannada.  

The letter also expressed joy over the fructification of 500 years of struggle to reclaim Shri Ram’s birthplace. It states, “It is a matter of joy for all Astikas that after a struggle of about five centuries, the Prana Pratishtha is to take place in the beautiful temple constructed for Bhagavan Sri Rama in the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra of sacred Ayodhya on Pushya Shukla Dvadashi (22-1-2024).” 

Stressing the reports of His Holiness’ displeasure are false, the letter added, “It has been noted that during such an occasion, certain ill-wishers of our Dharma have used the name of “www.dainikjagran.com” in social media to spread a post, which carries a photo of Dakshinamnaya Sringeri Sharada Peethadheeshwara, His Holiness Paramapujya Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji and conveys that the Sringeri Shankaracharya in a message has expressed displeasure over the Prana-pratishtha.”

(Letter sourced from Sringeri Math’s X handle)

It further stated that the Sringeri Shankaracharya has not given any such message. “This is merely a false propaganda by ill-wishers of our Dharma. All Astikas are hence requested to disregard such false propaganda and take note of what has only been published by the official website (www.sringeri.net) and official social media platforms of the Sringeri Sharada Peetham,” the letter asserts. 

The letter pointed out that on the occasion of Deepavali (12-11-2023), The “Sharadapeetham” YouTube channel of the Peetham had published the message of the Sringeri Jagadguru conveying that all Astikas engage in the chanting of the Rama Taraka Maharnantra keeping in mind the upcoming Prana-Pratishtha at Ayodhya. Accordingly, Astikas have been chanting the Mahamantra in large numbers.

The letter concludes stating, “His Holiness Sringeri Shankaracharya has conveyed blessings that every Astika must suitably take part in this most sacred and rare Pran-pratishtha and be a recipient of the unbounded grace of Bhagavan Sri Rama.”

