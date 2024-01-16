Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Sumit Nagal creates history at Australian Open, becomes first Indian since 1989 to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam

Sumit Nagal will now face Chinese wildcard Shang Juncheng on Thursday, January 18 in the second-round clash.

Sumit Nagal (Image Source: CNBC-18)
On Tuesday, January 16, Indian Tennis star Sumit Nagal created history when he became the first Indian since Ramesh Krishnan in 1989 to beat a seeded opponent at a Grand Slam. Nagal defeated World number 27 Alexander Bublik, who is seeded 31st, in the first round of Australia Open 2024. 

Sumit Nagal completed a convincing win against highly rated Bublik in straight sets, ultimately winning 6-4, 6-2, 7-6. While the first 2 sets were fairly routine affairs for the Indian, in the 3rd set, he had to face still opposition from his opponent Bublik. Facing a chance to serve out for the match at 5-4, Nagal lost his serve as Bublik took the 3rd set to a tiebreak. However, the Indian ultimately emerged victorious 7-5 in the tiebreak to take the match in straight sets.

The last Indian to beat a seeded player at the Grand Slam was the Indian legend Ramesh Krishnan, who reached the 3rd round of the Australian Open with that win, the furthest any Indian has reached at the Grand Slam. Krishnan beat World Number 1 Mats Wilander at Australian Open in 1989 in a massive upset. Ramesh Krishnan had qualified for the third round a total of five times in his career at the Australian Open. The last Indian to reach the second round of a singles competition at a Grand Slam was Somdev Devvarman in 2013 at the Australian Open.

Notably, Sumit Nagal reached the main draw of the tournament after getting through 3 tough qualifying rounds. World Number 139, Nagal has reached the main draw of Australian Open for the second time in his career, having earlier done so in 2021. He also made it to the main draw of the US Open in 2019 and 2020, making it to the second round in 2020.

Sumit Nagal will now face Chinese wildcard Shang Juncheng on Thursday, January 18 in the second-round clash. Shang Juncheng defeated his opponent Mackenzie McDonald in 5 sets 6-3, 1-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Searched termsIndian Tennis; Australian Open
