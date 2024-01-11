Swimming pool, gazebo, plush gardens: Take a look at the lavish holiday home of Hamas’s deputy chief in Gaza

Imagine a plush green Gaza with enchanting gardens, plantations, swimming pools, jacuzzi, gazebo, arbor, water tank and what have you. Well, all of it and more exists in the Gaza Strip, except only in the luxurious vacation home of Hamas’s political leader Marwan Issa.

Behold: the palace of Hamas' political leader, Marwan Issa, in the Gaza Strip.



But Gaza is an open prison no? pic.twitter.com/ZWxPvtSLnO — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) January 11, 2024

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on 10th January raided the holiday home of Hamas’s deputy chief in central Gaza and recorded a video showing the extravagance that Hamas leaders were living in at the cost of the Gazan people. Notably, civilians in Gaza lack basic access to drinking water.

Marwan Issa is reportedly the second-in-command of Hamas’s military wing. His home, an estate in the Bureji area, rests on a large piece of land with a green backyard and patio space, a gazebo and expensive furniture.

The house also has a large outdoor swimming pool surrounded by an oasis-style mural. IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee said, “This is further evidence of the complete disconnect between the Hamas leadership, including the leaders of the military wing, which lives a life of luxury and enjoys great wealth, and a large segment of the Gaza population that issues distress calls to obtain donations and international aid.

Adraee reportedly said that while Hamas leaders are in heaven, Gaza residents are in hell.

About two months ago, the IDF took over the luxury homes of other Hamas leaders in Gaza City featuring rows of affluent homes and buildings which housed the terrorist group’s parliament and police headquarters.

Reports cite Israeli military saying that in Bureij it “uncovered the largest weapons production site since the beginning of the war”.

Components for long-range missiles capable of reaching Israel and other explosives including mortar shells were recovered from the site which was located in the centre of a densely populated civilian area.

The site was also connecting with shafts that led to Hamas’s terror tunnel system located nearby. The Israeli forces are engaging in battles across central and southern Gaza.

This shocking revelation comes even as the West, Islamists and Leftists have taken focus away from the brutalities of Hamas and are rather brickbatting Israel for being on the offensive.

The images from the opulant homes of Hamas leadership in Gaza exposes how the terrorists are operating and living at the cost of Palestinian using the latter as human shields and to further their propaganda and gather sympathy from the world at the cost of Gaza civilians.