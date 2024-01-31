On 3rd January, devotees of the Palani Dandayuthapani Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu were allegedly assaulted and harassed by temple staff, resulting in indignation and charges against the state’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government. This event occurred amid rising tensions following a recent Madras High Court judgment mandating notice boards in temples barring entry of non-Hindus and non-believers in Hindu temples.

According to accounts and social media footage, devotees were shoved and pushed by temple staff, prompting widespread condemnation from Hindu groups. The Hindu Munnani, a prominent Hindu body, condemned the incident and demanded an immediate investigation.

A Sabarimalai devotee from Andhra Pradesh was reportedly badly beaten by outsourced security personnel, who were recognized as party cadres and people of various religious backgrounds. The assault caused noticeable injuries and bleeding.

During the global observance of the Prana Pratishtha event on 22nd January, the DMK administration in Tamil Nadu first rejected permission for poojas (rituals) and Anna Dhan (food offerings) in temples. After directions from both the Supreme Court and the High Court, permission was reluctantly given. However, processions remained banned across the state.

A separate incident occurred earlier this month at the Palani temple, where devotees were allegedly prevented from chanting, playing Nagaswaram, and performing drum ceremonies. Hindu Munnani, a Hindu outfit, vehemently condemned the conduct.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department in Tamil Nadu received controversy after worshippers were allegedly charged Rs 1000 for mobile phone safekeeping, despite an original notification indicating a fee of Rs 5. Following the darshan, approximately 200 devotees confronted temple staff, engaging in a heated debate over the excessive fees. The situation necessitated a decrease of Rs 500, with a warning that anyone unable to pay would be placed in the donation box.

In the given matter, responding to a petitioner’s complaints, Justice S Srimathy determined that the issue was more widespread and should be enforced similarly to all Hindu temples in Tamil Nadu. As a result, she asked officials to implement the stipulated standards in all Hindu shrines. Before this, the DMK government made strong arguments, highlighting its secular nature and voicing concern about potentially offending minority religious sensitivities. The administration appeared to be less concerned about Hindus, who rely heavily on temple money.

The respondents’ counsel provided counterarguments, citing examples from temples such as Arulmighu Ranganathaswamy Thirukovil Srirangam, Arulmighu Sowriraja Perumal Tirukkannapuram, and Bhuvarahaswamy Temple Srimushnam. Non-Hindus were actively involved in worship ceremonies, highlighting the diverse and inclusive practices found within Hindu temples. The lawyer argued that, as a secular government, both the state and the temple administration have a responsibility to protect residents’ rights. They claimed that erecting notice boards prohibiting non-Hindus would potentially harm religious sensibilities and violate constitutional rights.

Even before the day ended, another incident at the Palani temple sparked outrage among devotees across the state. According to reports, the temple management set up a special lane for Erode devotees who were bringing Kavadi, a traditional offering. Tensions intensified as Edappadi devotees, seeking to circumvent a lengthy waiting period, attempted to utilize the authorized route for Erode devotees. In the subsequent incident, A Chandran, an Edappadi devotee, was allegedly pulled, thrashed, and broken skull by temple guards and officials.

Both Chandran and his kid, who were hurt in the event, were taken to the Palani Hills Temple hospital and are receiving treatment. Outraged by the violence, about 500 Edappadi followers protested, demanding that the security officers responsible face consequences. The temple administrators told the protesters that those involved would be suspended, prompting them to disperse. However, a faction remained resolute, demanding accountability for the security officers.

These crimes have exacerbated the already high legal and communal tensions around the Palani temple. Devotees have expressed rising worries about the temple’s management and the preservation of their religious rights.

Several occurrences in Tamil Nadu have raised concerns about the DMK government’s attitude to religious and civic issues, which follows the Dravida model of minority appeasement.

The Veerbadra Swamy Temple management cancelled a volleyball match on the temple grounds in Paradanna School Village, Tirupatur district, despite objections from devotees who expressed concerns about potential hazards for women and children. Devotees have expressed concern that Muslims would attend the event inebriated.

In Edaiyarpalayam, the police allowed a Periyar Dravidar Kazhaga event in which speakers made disrespectful remarks about Lord Muruga. However, a significant number of Hindus attended the gathering, disturbing it and forcing the speakers to leave.

An illegally built mosque in Mettupalayam Thekkam Patti village was recently dedicated to help ten Muslim families. While approved for residential use, the facility was turned into a mosque and outfitted with government-provided power, water, and other infrastructure.

On the 26th, police rejected permission to display the national tricolor in response to Christian opposition. Additionally, clearance for the Paravai Kavadi on Thiruchendur Road near the Mani Aiyar Hotel was denied, prompting devotees to conduct a road roko.

A mosque in the middle of the road remains undisturbed, and a new bus stop has been built without removing it, forcing motorists to take detours. Despite court judgments, the DMK government has not removed mosques or churches established on water bodies or government land. It has, however, faithfully followed directives in the case of Hindu temples.

Following a High Court ruling, the Greater Chennai Corporation intends to demolish a structure built by temple management in Villivakkam. Even though the demolition does not impede vehicular traffic, the corporation claims that it is part of a three-year plan to deconstruct over 200 temples across the state, citing encroachment.

These occurrences highlight the ongoing dispute over the DMK government’s attitude on religious and civic issues, raising worries among numerous populations about the protection of their rights and cultural customs.