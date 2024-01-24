Friday, January 26, 2024
Hamas terrorists turned girls into ‘sex dolls’, raped several times: Released captive women recall the horror, call it ‘hell’ of the earth

"There are women in captivity who haven't had their menstrual cycle for a long time, and maybe that's what we should pray for – that their bodies will protect them, and they won't be subjected to pregnancy. We need to do everything to bring them back," freed women said.

Representative Image- euronews
In the midst of the continuous conflict between Israel and Palestine, the Israeli Parliament, or Knesset, held its first session on Tuesday (January 23rd), to address sexual and gender-based violence. According to YnetNews, an Israeli publication, the conversation included the horrible details disclosed by the women who witnessed what they described as the “hell” of the earth. They expressed concern over individuals being held captive by Hamas terrorists following the October 7th event.

Chen Goldstein-Almog, one of the women who was fortunately liberated by Hamas terrorists, described the appalling conditions of the women who have become a “sex doll” for the terrorist group.

She claimed that several ladies in captivity had been raped more than once. In fact, she claimed that a lot of ladies had not had a monthly cycle in a long time, which could indicate that they were pregnant.

“There are women in captivity who haven’t had their menstrual cycle for a long time, and maybe that’s what we should pray for – that their bodies will protect them, and they won’t be subjected to pregnancy. We need to do everything to bring them back. There are difficult physical conditions of food and hygiene, and also harsh conditions of danger that we don’t know if their captors will receive orders to harm them. I am very worried about them,” Almog was quoted as saying.

“The terrorists bring inappropriate clothes for the girls, doll-like clothes. They turned the girls into their dolls, that they can do whatever they want with. And it’s unbelievable that they’re still there. I can’t breathe; I can’t cope with this, and it’s too difficult. We are closing in on four months, and they are still there,” she added. 

Another woman, Aviva Siegel, 62, said, “I was there 51 days and there wasn’t a moment that we didn’t go through abuse of any kind. They had turned both women and men hostages into dolls on a string that they can do with them what they please, whenever they please. I saw it with my own eyes. I didn’t just see, I felt the women as if they were my daughters.”

Notably, earlier Monday (22nd January), a group of relatives of Israelis held prisoner by Hamas terrorists interrupted a parliamentary committee meeting in Jerusalem, asking that lawmakers do more to liberate their loved ones. One woman handed up photos of three family members who were among the 253 persons captured in the cross-border Hamas raid on October 7th, which provoked the deadliest violence in decades. Following a November truce, over 130 people are still being imprisoned in Gaza.

