On Saturday (20th January), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the central government will soon erect a fence on the India-Myanmar border. Amit Shah made this remark while speaking at the passing out parade of Assam Police commandos in Guwahati. The fence decision comes after the barricading of the border along with Bangladesh to restrict free movement into the country. The Free Movement Regime (FMR), permitting individuals living in proximity to the India-Myanmar border to travel 16 km into each other’s territory without a visa, is set to conclude soon with this decision. Amit Shah also addressed the 60th Raising Day ceremony of the Sashastra Seema Bal.

Amit Shah said, “India’s border with Myanmar will soon be protected like the border with Bangladesh. I want to tell my friends in Assam that the Narendra Modi government has decided to fence India’s open border with Myanmar just like we have fenced the country’s border with Bangladesh. The government is also reconsidering India’s Free Movement Regime (FMG) agreement with Myanmar and will soon end the free movement into India.”

Amit Shah added, “Rahul Gandhi has launched Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra recently, I asked a few media personnel here today, what happened in Assam. During Congress rule, thousands of youths lost their lives, and extremism prevailed in Assam. The family members of those people who lost lives during Congress rule objected to Congress Yatra and demanded justice.”

India and Myanmar share a border that spans 1,643 kilometres, traversing states such as Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. Presently, all these states benefit from the Free Movement Regime (FMR), initiated in 2018 under India’s Act East policy. Amit Shah’s comments come a month following India’s communication of security apprehensions to Myanmar, particularly addressing challenges along the border, including the issue of Myanmarese refugees entering the country.