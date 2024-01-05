On Wednesday, January 3, a man sued the American multinational coffee and doughnut company Dunkin’ Donuts franchise store in Florida claiming that a malfunctioning toilet in the outlet exploded on him leaving him covered in debris including ‘human feces and urine.’

The consumer identified as Paul Kerouac is seeking more than $100000 in a lawsuit filed through his attorney Scott Spradley in the 9th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida accusing the coffee and donut company of negligence, which allegedly caused him physical and psychological trauma.

Kerouac claimed he suffered “severe and long term injuries” following the explosion of a toilet in the men’s room of a Dunkin’ location in Winter Park, Florida on January 6, 2022.

Dunkin’ Donuts at 2265 Aloma Ave. in Winter Park, Florida (Source: Fox News)

The lawsuit filed by Kerouac added that he suffered “bodily injury,” and he has required mental health care and counselling since the incident.

The lawsuit stated that after the explosion, Kerouac rushed out of the male restroom covered in urine, human feces, and debris and went to ask for assistance from the store management and employees. One staffer informed him that they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” because there had been prior incidences, the lawsuit said, without going into further details about the explosion.

“As a direct result of Defendant’s breach and/or multiple breaches of its duties and obligations to Plaintiff, who was lawfully on Defendant’s premises, Plaintiff unwittingly became the victim of the exploding toilet and of the aftermath which followed, and sustained damages, including injuries and emotional and mental distress,” court documents read.

Notably, last year in October, a 70-year-old Atlanta lady settled for $3 million in October of last year following a terrifying event at a Sugar Hill, Georgia, Dunkin’ drive-thru that left her with serious third-degree burns from spilt coffee. The accident happened in February 2021, and the woman, whose identity was kept a secret, suffered life-altering injuries due to the alleged mishandling of the coffee cup’s lid.