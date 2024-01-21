A major missile attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq has resulted in injuries to several US military personnel and one Iraqi service member. The assault, orchestrated by Iranian-backed terrorists, occurred on Saturday (20th January) evening, with multiple ballistic missiles and rockets targeting the airbase, as reported by US Central Command. While most of the missiles were intercepted by the base’s air defence systems, a significant number managed to hit the base, prompting an ongoing assessment of the extent of the damage.

The injured US personnel are currently undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries, as confirmed by central command. The attack follows a series of strikes on US positions in Iraq and Syria by Iran’s proxies since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023.

US central command posted on X, “Iranian-backed Militants Attack Al-Assad Airbase, Iraq. At approximately 6:30 p.m. (Baghdad time) time 20th January, multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase. Most of the missiles were intercepted by the base’s air defence systems while others impacted the base. Damage assessments are ongoing. Several US personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. At least one Iraqi service member was wounded.”

Iranian-backed Militants Attack Al-Assad Airbase, Iraq



At approximately 6:30 p.m. (Baghdad time) time Jan. 20, multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in Western Iraq targeting al-Assad Airbase. Most of the missiles were intercepted by… pic.twitter.com/rYaNrRdRtu — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 20, 2024

In the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war, the US military has faced a total of 58 attacks in Iraq and 83 in Syria by Iran’s proxies. These assaults, comprising a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones, are seen as a response to US support for Israel against the Iran-backed Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas.

The terrorists, aligned with Tehran’s “Axis of Resistance”, aim to “impose a cost” on the United States for its involvement in the region. The recent attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase represents the 144th strike on U.S. troops stationed in Iraq and Syria since the initiation of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October 2023.

This missile attack follows a pattern of increasing hostilities in the region. Notably, the US military’s assessment of the situation is more severe than initial reports from Iraqi security sources, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The terrorists responsible for the strike have been identified as the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group comprised of Iran-backed Iraqi terrorists. The attack comes in the wake of the US conducting airstrikes against a Houthi anti-ship missile in the Gulf of Aden.

The broader context of these developments involves ongoing tensions between the US and Iran, with accusations from both sides. Iran has accused the US of supporting Israel’s strikes in Syria and Lebanon, leading to fears of a wider conflict. In response, the US has designated the Yemen-based Houthi Group as a terrorist organisation and conducted airstrikes across Yemen.

Meanwhile, Iran has launched ballistic missiles at targets in Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan in recent days. The situation further escalated with a suspected Israeli strike in Damascus, resulting in the death of Iran’s intelligence chief and three other military advisers. Amidst these events, Iran has vowed retaliation, raising concerns about the potential spillover of hostilities in the broader Middle East region.