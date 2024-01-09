Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Yogi Adityanath declares a holiday for all educational institutions in the state on January 22, declares it a dry day

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the state to mark the historic event with peace, harmony, and Covid-appropriate behaviour.

OpIndia Staff
Image source: Newstrack
The Bhavya Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is preparing for its Pran Pratishtha ceremony set to take place on January 22, 2024. Amid the elaborate arrangements, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (January 9), declared a holiday on January 22 for all schools and colleges in the state. The CM also said that there would be no sale of liquor across the state on the day of the event.

The CM has further directed that all government buildings be decked on January 22nd, along with fireworks to commemorate the occasion.

Further, Yogi Adityanath ordered the application of the ‘Kumbh Model’ of cleanliness in Ayodhya.

On January 14, he announced the commencement of a cleanliness campaign in Ayodhya, emphasizing the need to keep the city hygienic and clean while preparing for the consecration ceremony.

The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to plan ahead of time where VVIPs would rest, ensuring the ceremony runs smoothly and efficiently.

The Chief Minister has urged the people of the state to mark the historic event with peace, harmony, and Covid-appropriate behaviour. He has also directed officials to provide adequate security, traffic management, and sanitary facilities in Ayodhya and other parts of the state.

Meanwhile, one lakh laddoos are being prepared in Andhra Pradesh for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Bhagwan Ram in Ayodhya. The ceremony is scheduled for 22nd January 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, saints and devotees have been invited to the mega event. As per reports, ‘Srivari laddu’, a Prasadam that is offered to Bhagwan Venkateswara in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, is being prepared for the devotees of Bhagwan Ram for the auspicious day. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams are preparing the laddoos. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

